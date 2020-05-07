Disney+ Reaches 54 Million Subscribers, Adds 21 Million Subscribers in 2 months

The new card of Walt Disney Company, Disney+ has reached 54 million subscribers worldwide. Since the COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to stay at homes, people are relying on various video streaming platforms for their entertainment purposes. Disney+ has witnessed tremendous growth, and the newly launched platform of Walt Disney Company has added 21 million subscribers in a span of 2 months. Disney Chief financial officer Christine M McCarthy stated that the subscriber mix shows the same information which was rolled out by the company when Disney+ reached 50 million subscribers.

Disney+ Western Europe and India Launch was Successful

Disney+ was launched in various European markets, and the company added nearly 33.5 million subscribers by the end of the quarter. However, at the direct-to-customer international segment, the company was facing substantial operating loss as they were investing nearly $427 Million on the online launch of Disney+ and consolidation of the Hulu App. Though the launch of Disney+ in Western Europe and Indian markets turned out to be a successful expansion for the company. In India, Hotstar accounts for 8 million subscribers as per the data shared by the company last month when they announced 50 million subscribers base around the world. Bob Chapek, who is the CEO of new Disney, noted that Disney+ has been performing great since their initial launch in November. Despite the outbreak of COVID-19, Disney+ launch was incredible in Western Europe Markets, which was followed by a successful launch in India.

Disney+ 54 Million Subscribers Growth is Massive for New Launched Service

Disney+ has acquired 54 million subscribers in just six months after the launch. The company have successful rollouts in both Western Europe markets and Indian Market. Talking about most loved OTT platform Netflix which has a subscriber base of 182 million. Disney predicted that it would take 5 to 6 years for the company to acquire 60 million to 90 million subscribers globally. However, the new card of the company Disney+ achieved a massive 54 million subscribers growth in just 6 months from successful rollouts in European Market, Western Europe Markets and Indian Market.