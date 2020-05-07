Realme Schedules to Unveil Narzo Series on May 11, Third Launch Date in Two Months

Realme on Thursday announced that the Narzo series is scheduled to be unveiled in India on May 11. The company was initially scheduled to unveil the devices on March 26 but the COVID-19 lockdown resulted in the company pushing back the date to April 21. However, the Indian government continued to extend the lockdown into May which caused Realme to further delay the launch of the Narzo series. Realme said that the Narzo series is “customized for Generation-Z” with the devices capable of generating “max performance” in the segment. The company said that the Narzo series would include Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A devices.

Narzo Series: Specifications and Features

Realme in a dedicated website teased that the devices would have a 5000 mAh battery delivering up to 39 days of standby. The devices are said to feature a 6.5-inch screen with a waterdrop notch display.

Further, the company said that the devices would have an 89.8% screen-to-body ratio and that the device would be powered by a chipset “built for gaming.” The devices are also said to include a “next level camera” capable of producing “pictures for everyone.”

“I have been seeing in my comments that all of you are eagerly waiting for #realmeNarzo series to be launched. Happy to share that we are launching it on 11th May at 12:30PM [sic],” Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme Mobiles, said in a tweet.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal in March said that Narzo 10 could pack in the Mediatek G80 chipset which is said to be “on par” with the Snapdragon 712 platform.

“One of my source just tipped that RMX2040, possibly the upcoming #realme Narzo 10, was spotted in retail store and had a pretty decent benchmark score [sic],” Agarwal said in a tweet. “The Mediatek G80 seems like a good processor, on par with SD712. Looks like Narzo will start from sub-15K segment?”

It has to be noted that Realme 6i, a device available in Europe features similar specifications as the Narzo series. The Realme 6i also includes a quad-camera system in the rear with an 48 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultrawide, 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth sensor. The device is available in two variants including a base variant that features 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The top tiered version bumps up the storage to 128 GB and the RAM to 4GB.

Narzo Series: Expected Price

The Realme 6i is currently sold in the UK for 189 Pounds (approximately Rs 17,760) with only the top tiered version currently available to users. In the rest of Europe, the Realme 6i is currently sold for 199.90 Euros (approximately Rs 16,434) with only the top spec version currently available to users on the Realme site.

In India, the Realme 5i is currently sold for Rs 9,999 while the Realme 6 is sold for Rs 13,999. It remains to be seen if the base Narzo device is priced closer to Realme 5i or the Realme 6.