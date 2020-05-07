MediaTek Helio G85 Gaming Chipset Announced: Features Detailed

MediaTek is being used by a lot many smartphone companies in the world today. Now, the company has come out with its latest offering — MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core gaming chipset. It is specially designed to enhance the gaming experience of a user. The new chipset is equipped with a 1GHz GPU which will smoothen the gaming experience for you. Now, smartphone manufacturers who mainly want to design and create smartphones for the gaming market can make good use of this chipset and enhance the capability of their devices. MediaTek said that their new Helio G85 octa-core chipset comes with the HyperEngine technology which will enable your device to run very big games pretty smoothly.

MediaTek Helio G85 Supports 8GB of RAM

The MediaTek Helio G85 chipset can support category 7 – 4G LTE, VoWi-Fi, Dual 4G VoLTE, full HD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate, 802.11ac, and Bluetooth 5.0. Talking about the cameras, the chip can support up to 2 cameras at a time, which can be both 16MP cameras, and with one primary camera, it can support up to 48MP. It is also said that the chipset will enhance the camera AI. The chipset has two Cortex-A75 cores which can run up to 2GHz, and there are 6 Cortex-A55 chips as well which can run up to 1.8GHz. The Helio G85 chipset can support up to 8GB of RAM.

MediaTek Helio G85 to Work Well With Voice Assistants

The MediaTek Helio G85 chipset is going to work well with voice assistants as it has Voice Wakeup (VoW) which will reduce the power consumed by voice assistants. Your device will also be able to navigate better when you are indoors in a tunnel or if underground with the help of Inertial navigation. This is not the first chipset dedicated to gamers from MediaTek. The chipmaker has already released chipsets which include the Helio G90T, Helio G90, Helio G80, and Helio G70.