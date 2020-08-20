Trai Issues Consultation Paper for Promoting and Enhancing Broadband Connectivity in India

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Thursday issued a consultation paper for promoting and enhancing broadband connectivity across the country. The authority through the “Roadmap to Promote Broadband Connectivity and Enhanced Broadband Speed” consultation paper intends to seek inputs of stakeholders on “defining fixed and mobile broadband” and other elements of broadband connectivity. In a release, Trai highlighted that expanding the high speed reliable broadband connectivity across the country has been the focus of the government and the authority since 2004. Trai said that a number of policy and regulatory initiatives have been taken in the past that resulted in the broadband connectivity to reach the present state.

Trai Issues Consultation Paper on Promoting and Expanding Broadband Connectivity

The authority said that the constant developments in the field of information and communication technologies (ICTs) has put “continuous pressure” on the government, authority and the telecom service providers (TSP) in further enhancing connectivity.

“Efforts are continuing to meet the ever-growing demand and expectations of consumers,” Trai said in the release.

The authority said that several strategies have been identified in the National Digital Communications Policy 2018 (NDCP 2018) to “improve the penetration and performance of broadband networks.” However, Trai said that “such strategies need to be converted into actionable points.”

It was also said that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had requested Trai to “furnish its recommendations” on multiple elements such as “different speeds for different categories” like mobile and fixed broadband. The DoT is also said to have asked Trai for its view on “different categories of broadband speeds” such as basic, high speed and ultra-high speed broadband as defined in Europe.

“With this background, the Authority, through the present Consultation Paper intends to seek the inputs of stakeholders on (i) defining fixed and mobile broadband, (ii) innovative approaches for infrastructure creation, (iii) promoting broadband connectivity, and (iv) measures to be taken for enhancing broadband speed [sic],” Trai said in the release on Thursday.

Trai Seeks Comments on the Consultation Paper by September 21

Trai said that the consultation paper is available on its website and that the authority is inviting written comments on the consultation paper from the stakeholders by September 21, 2020. Further, the authority said that the counter comments are required to be submitted by October 5, 2020.