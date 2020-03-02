Siti Networks and TCCL Revise Network Capacity Fee to Get Along With Trai NTO 2.0

Highlights Network Capacity Fees for 200 Standard channels will be Rs 130 excluding taxes

Tamil Nadu based Multi-System Operators (MSO) Thamizhaga Cable TV Communication Pvt Ltd, (TCCL) along with Siti Networks have agreed and pushed the revised NCF rates mentioned in the NTO 2.0 by Trai. Earlier, the network capacity fee for 200 standard definition channels (SD) was Rs 130, excluding taxes. As per the new NTO 2.0 by Trai, Network Capacity Fee or NCF for 200 standard channels (SD) will be Rs 130 excluding taxes. However, various broadcasters have appealed to the supreme bench, but Trai has strictly noted that they will not defer the implementation of NTO 2.0, which is subjected to various conditions. Already, DTH operators Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV and D2h implemented NTO 2.0 and it is now time for MSOs to do the same.

Mandatory Channels Will Be Available to Subscribers

As per the new regulations mentioned in the new NTO 2.0, the determination of channel count is quite simple. one HD channel is equivalent to two SD channels. Not only this, in case of Multi TV connections, NCF for each additional connection beyond the first TV connection in multiple sets up will be 40% of the network capacity fee of the parent STB.

Also, it is mentioned that maximum numbers of channels will be labelled as parent STB. The central government has also notified that mandatory channels will be available to all existing subscribers, in addition to channels available in the new NCF. Five days earlier, Trai issued a notice regarding the implementation of the new NTO 2.0. Till date, TCCL declared their revised NCF fees on February 28 which was followed by Siti Networks who declared revised NCF recently.

Trai New NTO 2.0 Will Be Implemented from March 1

Trai had already notified the supreme court that they would not defer the implementation of the new tariff order and it is scheduled to go live from March 1, 2020. However, initial activates to avoid trouble and hassle has still not been carried out by Trai. Apart from TCCL and Siti Network, Jaya TV is the only broadcaster who has published its revised bouquets in accordance with the new NTO. However, various broadcasters have challenged the implementation of New NTO, and they have not revised their NCF and bouquets. DTH operators are implementing the basic changes like revised NCF and new Multi TV charges to get along with the new regime.