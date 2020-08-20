India’s number one DTH operator Tata Sky keeps on adding and removing channels from its portal. Now Tata Sky has added two new channels to its offerings. Those two channels are – News India 24×7 and Filamchi. Customers will be getting the News India 24×7 channel for free. It is categorised as a Free-to-Air (FTA) channel. As for Filamchi, customers can opt it for a monthly cost of Rs 0.25 only. The News India 24×7 is available for customers to watch at channel number 588 and the Filamchi is available for customers to watch at channel number 1121.

Tata Sky’s New Channels – News India 24×7 and Filamchi

News India 24×7 is available to be watched at channel number 588. It is a Free-to-Air news channel so there is no cost involved. News India 24×7 is an Indian news channel making it a perfect fit for people who like to consume news in Hindi.

The other channel which has been added is Filamchi. Even though it is not free, it is very cheap for anyone who wants the subscription for it. Priced at Rs 0.25 per month, it offers Bhojpuri content. It is a movies channel so all the Bhojpuri content that you watch on the channel will be movies only. This channel is already available in Airtel Digital TV, DD Free Dish, and now on Tata Sky.

Filamchi was officially launched back in May 2020. Filamchi is a part of IN10 Media Network. It was the first regional movie channel launched by the media company. IN10 Media Network has already launched some successful broadcast channels in their particular genres such as EPIC TV – India ka Apna Infotainment and ShowBox – Apna Music, Apna Swag.

Tata Sky launched a few more new channels on its portal in April. That time the DTH operator added Eurosport HD, 1Sports, and Zee Biskope. Eurosport HD can be viewed at channel number 495, 1Sports can be viewed at channel number 498, and Zee Biskope can be viewed at channel number 1120.