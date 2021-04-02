Sun Direct, one of the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators of South India, offers a ton of subscription packages and plans to its subscribers. Users can choose from packages that offer both HD and SD channels.

We are listing all the Sun Direct HD packs under Rs 300 you can buy in 2021 as they are what we consider value for money. If you are aware of Sun Direct’s packages, you will know that they are not expensive. On top of that, there are different Sun Direct HD packs targeted at different region of users.

Let’s take a look at all of the best Sun Direct HD Packs under Rs 300.

Sun Direct HD Packs Under Rs 300 Worth Buying

First of all, Sun Direct customers can choose the ‘Rest of India (ROI) HD A1’ pack. It costs Rs 243.22 per month (exclusive of taxes) and offers a ton of HD and SD Hindi channels. There are kids channels, infotainment channels, and Hindi entertainment channels for watching movies and songs. This pack comes with a total of 76 channels, out of which 30 are HD channels.

Then there is the ‘Marathi HD A1’ priced at Rs 246.61 per month (exclusive of taxes). It comes with 15 Hindi channels and 5 Marathi channels. There are kids and news channels included in the pack as well. Users get a total of 67 channels with this plan, out of which 26 are HD channels.

The third pack in our list is the ‘Telugu HD A1’. It costs Rs 193.22 per month (exclusive of taxes) and offers users a total of 63 channels, out of which 20 are HD ones. There are 13 Telugu channels and 5 Hindi channels on this pack, along with some news, kids, sports, and infotainment channels.

The fourth pack in our list is the ‘Tamil HD A1’ that costs Rs 160.17 per month (exclusive of taxes). It only comes with a total of 56 channels but offers users a total of 18 HD channels. There are 11 Tamil channels but only 1 Hindi channel on the package.

The fifth HD pack from Sun Direct under Rs 300 that’s worth buying in 2021 is the ‘Malayalam HD A2’. It comes for a monthly cost of Rs 267.8 (exclusive of taxes) and offers users a total of 71 channels, out of which 32 channels are HD.

These are Sun Direct HD packs that we consider the best under Rs 300 in 2021. Do note that all of these plans prices are exclusive of Network Capacity Fee (NCF) charges. So the end pricing of all the plans will be different with the addition of taxes and NCF charges.

Users can also purchase these plans for quarterly and semi-annual validities where their monthly price decreases.