Vi Mobile App Now Supports Up to 25 Profiles; Vi Movies & TV Gets More Live TV Channels on Web

Vodafone Idea users can now add up to 25 profiles on Vi mobile app. The telco seems to have rolled out a new update and the landing page on the app highlights the feature. This feature will be useful for a family with a lot of Vodafone Idea connections. Basically, this feature allows Vi users to log in using 25 different Vi numbers in a single account. The first mobile number used for logging into the application will serve as the primary profile, whereas the subsequent numbers will act as secondary profiles. Besides this new feature, Vi Movies & TV now offering more Live TV channels on the web. To compete with Airtel Xstream and JioCinema web platforms, Vodafone Idea also rolled out a web version of its Vi Movies & TV service with a slew of Live TV channels on board.

Vi Mobile App Updated with More Features

The support for 25 profiles will be beneficial for the customers, especially for a joint family with a lot of Vi connections. After logging into the Vi app using your primary number, you can add up to another 24 Vi connections in the app and manage the accounts with ease. The profiles can be either prepaid or postpaid because there’s no such restriction highlighted by Vi. And yes, Vi app can be used to log in with your Vodafone and Idea mobile numbers.

Similar to Airtel Thanks app, Vi app also allows the users to manage their account’s daily data balance, validity, perform new recharges, make bill payments and so on. The app supports a host of payments for recharges/bill payments like Internet banking (ICICI, HDFC, SBI, AXIS & more), credit/debit cards, wallets (Paytm, PhonePe, LazyPay, Amazon Pay & more) & UPI Payments (Google Pay, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, Paytm, BHIM UPI & more).

Vi Movies & TV Web Version Gets New Live TV Channels

In other news, the Vi Movies & TV service gained new Live TV channels. As of this writing, Vi is allowing users to watch latest TV programmes from Live TV channels- Zee TV, DD National, Zee Tamil, Sun TV, Zee Kannada, Zee Telugu, Zee Bangla, Zee Marathi, Colors and Big Magic.

The web version also requires OTP authentication to check for active subscription.