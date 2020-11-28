Airtel Offering 5GB Free Data to Customers Downloading Airtel Thanks App for First Time

Bharti Airtel has come up with a new offer called ‘New 4G SIM or 4G Upgrade Free Data Coupons‘ as part of which it is providing 5GB of free data to new Airtel 4G customers. As per the information available, new Airtel users can avail 5GB of data in the form of five 1GB coupons after downloading the ‘Airtel Thanks‘ app for the first time. This offer can be availed by prepaid subscribers of Airtel residing in India who have bought a new 4G SIM or upgraded to a 4G device and registering on Airtel Thanks app for the first time using prepaid mobile number. In the quarter that ended on September 30, 2020, Bharti Airtel added more 4G subscribers than Reliance Jio for the first time in close to four years. This offer will allow new Airtel 4G customers to get free data.

Airtel Thanks App Free 5GB Data Offer Detailed

To be eligible for the offer, an Airtel prepaid 4G subscriber will have to download the latest version of Airtel Thanks app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. After downloading, the user will have register on the app using their prepaid mobile number within 30 days of the activation of the mobile number. Airtel says the five coupons of 1GB each will be credited to the user’s account within 72 hours, subjected if the user qualifies the criteria mentioned above.

There are some terms and conditions which are worth noting. One user can avail this offer only once using the same mobile number. Airtel also confirmed that if the user is eligible for this offer of 5GB free data, then he/she will be automatically excluded from the 2GB Free Data offer which the telco is currently running for downloading the Airtel Thanks app first-time registration.

Airtel also said the winners would automatically receive coupon credit message post qualification. As for the redemption process, after receiving the SMS, users can view/claim their coupons on the ‘My Coupons‘ section on the Airtel Thanks app. Every 1GB coupon will be available for redemption for 90 days from the day of credit, and upon redemption, it will be active for three calendar days and will automatically expire on the third calendar day.

Coupon redemption will work only if the user has an active Airtel prepaid connection at the time of redemption. In case the connection expires before the coupon expiry period, i.e. three days the free data will work only till the expiry of the main prepaid pack, Airtel concluded.