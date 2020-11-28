BSNL Extends Availability of STV 49, Also Revises Plan Voucher 108 to Offer 90 Days Validity

As we approach towards a new month, BSNL has started implementing changes to the existing plans. The telco has revised two prepaid plans which will be effective from December 1, 2020. Alongside the revision of these prepaid plans, BSNL is also expected to launch new postpaid plans to compete with JioPostpaid Plus plans. The new revisions from BSNL include availability extension for STV 49 and plan voucher validity extension for Rs 108 Plan Voucher. The STV 49 from was supposed to expire on November 29, however, the telco has extended the availability by another 90 days, probably due to the increased demand from the subscribers. The Plan Voucher 108 is aimed at the subscribers who join BSNL from other networks.

BSNL STV 49 and Plan Voucher 108 New Revisions Detailed

Back at the start of September this year, we reported the launch of STV 49 from BSNL which offers decent benefits. BSNL introduced the STV 49 as a promotional plan valid for 90 days. Accordingly, the plan was supposed to expire on November 29. But the telco extended the availability now, keeping the benefits unchanged.

The STV 49 from BSNL offers free 100 minutes to any network within India. After the free minutes, voice calls will be charged at 45 paise per minute in Home LSA and national roaming including Delhi and Mumbai with MTNL network. There’s also 2GB of data benefit along with free 100 SMSes which can be sent to any operator. The validity of the freebies is 28 days from the date of recharge.

Moving onto the Plan Voucher 108, it is aimed at the subscribers who are looking to port into BSNL’s network. BSNL is providing unlimited voice calling facility to any networking including MTNL network in Delhi & Mumbai telecom circles. It also comes with 1GB data per day after which the speeds will be reduced to 80 Kbps. BSNL is also providing 500 SMSes for the entire validity period of the plan. Do make a note that the voice calls will be limited to 250 minutes per day. The validity of the freebies is 45 days, whereas the validity of the plan is 90 days.

After the revision, the Plan Voucher 108 and STV 49 will now be available till February February 28, 2021. The revised plans will be available across the country from December 1. We are also expecting BSNL to launch its affordable postpaid plans on December 1, but the company is yet to make an official announcement regarding the same.