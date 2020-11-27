Garmin Forerunner 745 Launched in India for Rs 52,990: Specifications and Availability

Garmin is arguably one of the best developer and manufacturer of sports, activity and fitness tracking smart wearables. The company unveiled the Garmin Forerunner 745 a couple of months back in the US, but today it has launched the same in India. Garmin has claimed the Smartwatch to be “an advanced GPS smartwatch built for runners and triathletes”. The smartwatch will be able to offer athletes and any average user a detailed outlook and data for any physical activity they engage in—more details on the smartwatch ahead.

Garmin Forerunner 745 Specifications

The Garmin Forerunner 745 comes with a 1.2-inch transflective display with the Corning Gorilla Glass DX on top for extra security. The smartwatch is certified to resist water up till 50 metres so you can take it for swimming quite comfortably. If put it in the smartwatch mode, the Garmin Forerunner 745 can run up to 7 days, when music is on with GPS mode, the battery life drops to 6 hours, and it can run up to 16 hours when only GPS mode is active without the music.

The smartwatch is capable of tracking heart rate continuously whenever it is on the wrists of a user, along with all-day stress tracking, body battery energy monitor, advanced sleep monitoring, and respiration rate. The Garmin Forerunner also offers a breathing guide, menstrual cycle monitor for women, and alerts for hydration to the user. There are multiple sensors on the watch to facilitate accurate tracking.

The smartwatch weighs 47 grams only and measures 43.8×43.8×13.3mm. In terms of connectivity, the smartwatch supports Bluetooth, ANT+, and Wi-Fi. To pair the Garmin Forerunner 745 with your smartphone, users will have to download the iConnnect IQ app on their devices.

Garmin Forerunner 745 Price and Availability

Garmin Forerunner 745 has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 52,990. It is expensive and right in competition with the Apple Watch. The smartwatch is primarily built for users who are more into physical activities. It will be available in four different colours, namely Magma Red, Whitestone, Neo Tropic, and Black. Users can buy the smartwatch from various online e-commerce stores of the country.