Most Affordable Broadband Plans from Airtel, Jio, and BSNL

Internet service providers such as Airtel, Jio, and BSNL offer some really affordable broadband plans to its users and they come with unique benefits

By November 27th, 2020 AT 5:42 PM
    The broadband market has evolved very rapidly. Now consumers expect very high speed downloading and uploading with considerably cheaper plans than before. Today, internet service providers such as Airtel, Jio, and BSNL offer very cheap broadband plans with some really unique benefits. If you are looking for one of the most affordable broadband plans from Airtel, Jio, and BSNL, you have come to the right place. Airtel Xstream Fiber, JioFiber, and BSNL Bharat Fiber all offer broadband plans which fall under the Rs 500 category. Let’s take a look at all these affordable plans from these internet service providers (ISPs).

    JioFiber Rs 399 Broadband Plan

    The Rs 399 broadband plan from JioFiber offer users 30 Mbps downloading and uploading speed. It comes with a validity of one month and offers unlimited data (3.3TB or 3,300GB) to the users. There is also free voice calling included in the plan. Unfortunately, there are no over-the-top (OTT) benefits included.

    Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 499 Broadband Plan

    The Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 499 broadband plan is the cheapest one you can get from the ISP. With this plan, the users get 40 Mbps downloading and uploading speed. Users get unlimited data (3.3TB or 3,333GB) with this plan as well. With unlimited calling, there are OTT benefits such as Airtel Xstream Fiber, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy, Voot Basic, Eros Now, Shemaroo Me, Ultra, and Hungama Play included as well.

    BSNL Bharat Fiber Rs 449 Broadband Plan

    Just Rs 50 more than the JioFiber’s Rs 399 broadband plan, the Rs 449 broadband plan from BSNL Bharat Fiber isn’t much different. With BSNL’s cheapest plan, users get 30 Mbps downloading and uploading speed along with 3.3TB or 3,300GB monthly fair usage policy (FUP) data, the same as JioFiber’s cheapest plan. There are no OTT benefits included with this plan too. So one can say, apart from the price difference, there is not much distinction between the BSNL Rs 499 broadband plan and JioFiber Rs 399 broadband plan.

    In terms of benefits offered, the most affordable broadband plan from Airtel Xstream Fiber takes the lead comfortably.

