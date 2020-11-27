JioTV and JioTV+ Users Can Now Stream Content through ‘HITS’

Reliance Jio has recently partnered with ‘HITS’, a pay-TV service to offer JioTV and JioTV+ users with the best of Hollywood and UK TV. So now both the JioTV and JioTV+ users can access the content from HITS. For the unaware, HITS offers some of the best content from Hollywood and UK TV released in the past few decades. Users watching through smartphones can utilise the JioTV app, and JioFiber users who have the Set-Top Box (STB) of Jio can use the JioTV+ for streaming through HITS. More details on the story ahead.

Jio Partners With HITS Pay-TV Service

Reliance Jio is now offering JioTV and JioTV+ users entertainment with HITS pay-TV service. The service is already active on the platforms of JioTV and JioTV+. The content from HITS is available in high definition (HD) quality for the users.

TV shows such as Mind Your Language, Diff’rent Strokes, Sherlock Holmes, Small Wonder, M*A*S*H, Baywatch, Knight Rider, She Wrote, Murder, and many more are available for the users to watch through HITS.

It is worth noting that HITS is a pay-TV service from Rewind Networks. The network company can now access more than 400 million users of Jio through its live TV platforms. At the same time, Jio will benefit from the service of HITS since users might be inclined to use JioTV and JioTV+ more for streaming content of HITS.

HITS specifically focus on offering select and quality content from the UK and Hollywood to keep its viewers entertained and happy every time they are watching the channel.

For the unaware, HITS handpick its content from some of the top TV production houses such as ITV Studios, The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS, Fremantle, and Sony Pictures. The channel will also showcase content from other big production houses very soon.

Avi Himatsinghani, CEO of Rewind Networks, said, “I am certain that these shows will stir up happy memories and will be thoroughly enjoyed today as good stories transcend time. HITS has been topping the charts in other Asian markets, and we are confident that the service will be equally loved and well received by the 400 million-strong Jio family.”