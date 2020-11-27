OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro Now Getting OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 Update With November 2020 Security Patch

OnePlus is now rolling out the OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 update with November 2020 security patch for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users all across the world. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has included several optimisations and fixes on the new update for the devices. OnePlus is rolling out the update with an improvement in battery optimisation. So now the users of the devices getting this update should experience an improvement in the battery life. There are more improvements added to the update, keep reading ahead to find out.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 Changelog

With the OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 update, both system and network have been improved for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

Starting with the system, split-screen experience with apps have been optimised for the users. Adding to that, power consumption has been optimised to provide a better battery life to the devices. There was a small probability on expanded screenshots not working, that has been fixed.

Some of the apps still had leftover cache on the device after being deleted, that issue has been sorted out. Also, while using the in-screen fingerprint scanner, the screen used to flash sometimes, but it has been fixed now.

The issue of Horizon light not activating normally has been fixed. There was a small probability of NFC not turning on; it has been fixed as well. The same issue with Parallel Apps not turning on has been fixed.

Some devices also experienced the fan of Warp Charge 30 not turning on occasionally, but that has been fixed now. Play Store not being able to install the apps has also been looked after. Also, the Android Security Patch has been updated to November 2020.

Coming to the updates provided to the network, the issue of some apps which were facing network interruptions have been fixed. Adding to this, the stability of communications functions have been improved as well.

The build number for the OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 in India for OnePlus 8 is ’11.0.2.2.IN21DA’, and OnePlus 8 Pro is ’11.0.2.2.IN11DA’.