You Broadband 200 Mbps Plan With Unlimited Data Now Costs Rs 899 per Month

Almost every broadband operator in the country is now trying to retain their subscriber base. They are doing this by introducing high-speed affordable plans to match JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber. Earlier, we saw government-backed BSNL getting aggressive in the broadband segment. Vodafone Idea-owned You Broadband also revised some of its broadband plans in the country. The 200 Mbps plan from You Broadband in Hyderabad is currently available at Rs 899 per month (excluding taxes) and it also provides unlimited data benefit. You Broadband was one of the first ISPs in India to launch high-speed 250 Mbps broadband plan, and currently, it has 200 Mbps plan available in the majority of service cities.

You Broadband 200 Mbps Plan Price Reduced in Hyderabad

To recall, You Broadband introduced the 200 Mbps plan in Hyderabad in 2018 for Rs 1,399. Thanks to the intense competition in the wired broadband sector, You Broadband has reduced the price of its 200 Mbps in Hyderabad to Rs 899 per month. With taxes, the plan costs Rs 1,062 per month. The best part is the plan comes with unlimited data benefit or 3.5TB per month.

The ISP is providing the 200 Mbps in 30 days, 105 days, 210 days and 405 days validity. For 30 days, the price is Rs 1,062, for 105 days it is Rs 3,186, for 210 days the charges are Rs 6,372, and for 405 days, You Broadband will charge Rs 12,744. All the prices mentioned here are inclusive of taxes. You Broadband is also offering a dual-band router at a one-time refundable deposit of Rs 1,999.

Alongside the 200 Mbps Unlimited Data plan, You Broadband also has other plans on offer with 125 Mbps, 75 Mbps, 50 Mbps and 30 Mbps speeds. However, only the 200 Mbps plan is available for 30 days subscription whereas the other four plans come only in long-term subscriptions.

The 125 Mbps broadband plan from You is available at Rs 2,478 (including taxes) for 105 days, whereas the basic 30 Mbps can be picked up for Rs 1,416 (including taxes) for 90 days. Sadly, You Broadband is not offering its landline bundled plans in Hyderabad, whereas Airtel Xstream Fiber and JioFiber broadband plans come with free landline calling benefit.