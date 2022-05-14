Broadband Plans With Half-Year Subscription That Provide Great Value For Money

Internet service providers (ISPs) have a variety of broadband plans in their portfolios to fulfil the needs of each and every user. These plans not only are different in terms of pricing but in some cases have different validity periods as well. Some of the plans from these ISPs come with a longer validity period which actually helps users to save some money and still get the same high-speed connectivity. Mentioned below are some of the high-speed broadband plans with half-year subscriptions that offer great value for your money.

Jio’s 150 Mbps Plan

One of the bestselling semi-annual plans from Jio is its 150 Mbps plan. JioFiber offers a 150 Mbps broadband plan at a cost of Rs 5,994 for six months. However, the users receive a long-term plan benefit as the actual validity of the plan is 180 days + 15 days extra at no additional cost. With this plan from JioFiber, users receive symmetrical upload and download speeds of 150 Mbps. Moreover, the plan from JioFiber comes with subscriptions to 14 OTT platforms and two Jio applications. The OTT subscriptions include the likes of Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more.

Excitel’s Three Plans

Talking about the half-yearly plans, India’s up and coming internet service provider Excitel offers broadband connectivity at only three speeds. All three plans come with six-month validity. Users can get either the 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps or 300 Mbps for a price tag of Rs 490, Rs 545 and Rs 600 respectively. The mentioned prices are on a monthly basis and GST is not included. Moreover, the plans from Excitel are truly unlimited and no FUP data limit is levied.

BSNL’s 200 Mbps Plan

The government-owned telecommunications company BSNL under Bharat Fibre Broadband provides a 200 Mbps half-yearly plan which is its bestseller. Users can get access to the ‘Fibre Premium Plus Half Yearly’ plan from the telco that offers an internet speed of 200 Mbps at a cost of Rs 7,024 for a validity period of six months. The mentioned price is exclusive of GST and the plan comes with a FUP limit of 3300GB or 3.3TB. Beyond the data limit, users can enjoy an internet speed of 15 Mbps and the ‘Fibre Premium Plus Half Yearly’’ plan also offers a 90% discount of up to Rs 500 on rent on the first bill.

Tata Play Fiber 200 Mbps Plan

India’s one of the most prominent service provider Tata Play Fiber Broadband offers a half-yearly subscription with all its broadband plans. Tata Play is one of the key players in the market and has always been coming up with plans according to the need of the user. Users can get the 200 Mbps broadband plan from Tata Play Fiber which comes at a price tag of Rs 5,550 for six months. The plan actually helps users save about Rs 1,350 in comparison to what they would have paid monthly. The 200 Mbps plan from Tata Play Fiber is actually cheaper but doesn’t offer any added benefits such as subscriptions to OTT platforms.

You Broadband

Last on the list is a 200 Mbps plan broadband plan offered by You Broadband. The ISP is powered by Vodafone and offers its services in select 18 cities of India. The telco offers a broadband plan with a speed of 200 Mbps for a price tag of Rs 6,372 with a validity period of 190 days. The price of the pack is inclusive of GST and the FUP data levied on the plan is 3.5TB or 3500GB. The mentioned plan is based on the city of Chennai and might differ a bit across the country.