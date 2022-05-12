Spectra Offers Remarkably Cheaper 500 Mbps Broadband Plan Than Tata Play Fiber

The broadband market is mostly dominated by prominent players and hence plans from some internet service providers (ISPs) go unnoticed. Tata Play Fiber is one of the better-known service providers, however, when it comes to the high-speed plans there might be some better options. Spectra is a service provider that actually offers a cheaper 500 Mbps broadband plan than Tata Play Fiber. Let’s take a look at the 500 Mbps broadband plan offered by Tata Play and Spectra along with the pack details.

Two Affordable Plans from Spectra

The two 500 Mbps plans from Spectra have been listed as the office plans and come with different price tags as well as distinct data capping. The first broadband plan from Spectra offers 500 Mbps of internet speed at a price tag of Rs 1,599 per month. The total data offered with this plan is 500GB. The plan also comes in quarterly, half-yearly and annual billing cycles. The three-month price for this plan is Rs 4,797, for six months the plan costs Rs 9,594 and for a year the price tag is Rs 19,188.

The other 500 Mbps plan from Spectra comes at a price tag of Rs 1,999 per month. The plan offers a total of 750GB data per month. Just as above, this plan as well comes with quarterly, half-yearly and annual billing cycles. For a period of three-months users have to pay Rs 5,997, for six months the cost is Rs 11,994 and the 12-month price is Rs 23,988.

Tata Play Fiber 500 Mbps Plan

Tata Sky recently changed its moniker to Tata Play Fiber, the plans, however, remained the same. The unlimited 500 Mbps plan from Tata Play Fiber comes at a monthly cost of Rs 2,300. Users can get this plan for the long term too, as the company offers the 500 Mbps plan for different validity periods. For a period of three months, users can get the plan for Rs 6,900, for a validity period of six months the plan costs Rs 12,900 on which users actually save Rs 900 and lastly for a period of one year the plan costs Rs 24,600 saving Rs 3000 for the users.

Tata Play Fiber uses a 100% fibre network to ensure end-to-end connectivity with fibre optics directly running from the service provider to users’ homes. This results in a seamless and consistent internet experience with high-speed connectivity. Users receive 3300GB or 3.3TB of Fair Usage Policy (FUP) data along with this broadband plan after which the speed is reduced to 3 Mbps.