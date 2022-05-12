Airtel Added Most Subscribers in March 2022, Jio Behind While Vi Loses Users

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has just released its monthly telecom performance report for March 2022. During the month, Airtel was seen adding the most number of subscribers. Jio was right behind Airtel, while Vodafone Idea (Vi) was the only private telecom operator to lose subscribers. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, also saw its overall user base declining during the month.

Airtel Added 2.25 Million New Users in March 2022

During the month, Airtel added 2.25 million new users. Airtel was followed by Jio, which added 1.26 million new subscribers. Vodafone Idea (Vi) and BSNL lost 2.81 and 0.12 million users during March 2022.

TRAI data reveals that over 9.64 million MNP (mobile number portability) requests were made in March 2022. Out of these, 5.65 million requests came from Zone 1 and the remaining from Zone 2.

Jio Added the Most Wireline Customers

Owing to the popularity of its fiber broadband business, Reliance Jio added the most wireline subscribers. Airtel, Quadrant, and Vodafone Idea also added new wireline users. BSNL and MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited), both state-owned telecom entities, lost wireline subscribers, further impacting their market negatively.

Jio added 0.28 million new wireline subscribers and was followed by Bharti Airtel, which added 0.083 million wireline users. Quadrant and Vodafone Idea added 0.019 million and 0.014 million new wireline users during the month.

BSNL lost 0.067 million subscribers in the wireline category, while MTNL lost 0.015 million wireline users. BSNL is not able to keep up with the pace of capex and expansion that the private companies are moving with.

BSNL, once a king in the fixed-broadband segment, is no more even in the second position. Jio and Airtel have descended BSNL from its throne and are leading the way to become the next big entities in the wireline segment across the nation. Vodafone Idea adding new wireline subscribers is a good thing for the company, however, it will make a negligible impact on its business.