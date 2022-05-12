Google Play Brings New Prepaid App Subscription Model in India

Google Play, one of the largest marketplaces in the world for applications, has reportedly started a new prepaid app subscription model for users living in India. Under this model, users can pay for services whenever they want to and then consume services. The prepaid plan model is quite famous in markets such as India and Southeast Asia. Consumers in such markets feel comfortable paying a fixed cost for services for a limited period.

Android App Developers Can Make More Money Through Markets Such as India

Going onward, due to prepaid subscription capabilities, app developers will be able to maximise their revenues from markets such as India. Not just in India, but consumers in most developing and emerging markets prefer to pay in a prepaid subscription model.

According to an IANS report, for consumers who don’t want to go with auto-renew options for them, app developers can find other alternatives. Further, Google wants the arrival of ultra-low-cost plans for users in emerging markets so that they can reach more and more people very conveniently.

The prepaid plan model is a good business for a market such as India. Given the nature of the market, consumers like to mostly avoid postpaid subscription models. The same can be noticed with the consumer mobile services business in the country.

All the telecom service providers in India majorly have prepaid customers. Google said that it is trying to make services inside Google Play more affordable for the users. Thus, the company is allowing developers to offer multiple base plans and special offers so that they can maximise revenues.

This is certainly a move in the right direction from Google, as developers will now have more freedom in curating plans and offers for their customers. The developers can now offer plans which cost as low as 5 cents which is truly an amazing thing for people living in the developing and emerging markets.