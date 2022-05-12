Motorola Might be Working on New 5G Phone With Snapdragon 695 SoC

Motorola, one of the most popular smartphone manufacturers across the globe, is reportedly working on a new smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The device that we are talking about could be called the Moto G52j 5G. It is worth noting that the Moto G52 was launched by Motorola recently in India. But the Moto G52 is a 4G device priced under Rs 15,000. It might not be the most exciting option for most people.

Thus, the company might be planning to launch an affordable 5G smartphone too. According to a MySmartPrice report, a new Motorola smartphone called Moto G52j 5G has been spotted on the Geekbench.

The device is expected to launch soon with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. Let’s take a look at the other specifications of the smartphone.

Motorola G52j 5G Specifications

Motorola G52j 5G has been found listed on Geekbench, which has revealed multiple specifications of the smartphone. The device listed on the platform had 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Further, the specifications reveal that the device will also come with Android 11 out of the box.

The device had a single-core score of 603 and a multi-core score of 1703. Alongside that, the smartphone is said to support 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi network connectivity.

The specifications further reveal that the smartphone will come with a 50MP primary sensor at the rear. Since the device has already been found listed on Geekbench, its launch should not be far away. Nothing official has been announced by Motorola yet, but we are expecting an announcement soon.

It will be interesting to see the pricing strategy that the company will go with. Motorola has launched some pretty powerful smartphones at budget prices in India. Hopefully, with the Moto G52j 5, it is the same case.

The company is later expected to confirm whether the device will make it to India in the first place or not.