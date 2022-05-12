Google Pixel 6a Might Not Survive the Heat of Indian Market

Google Pixel 6a was unveiled on day one of the Google I/O Developers Conference 2022. With this, the company has announced that it will also be bringing the smartphone to India. But the thing is, it might not be the best move for Google if the pricing of the device is in the same range as the United States.

The smartphone has been unveiled for the US market with sub-standard specifications and features for $449. In India, this could mean that the device would launch in the range of Rs 35,000. Seriously, Google?

Well, let’s not jump to hardcore conclusions right away. But you can’t deny the fact that Google’s strategy for the Indian market looks super faulty. First of all, the company refrained from launching its flagships in India.

Google doesn’t want to launch expensive devices in India because it thinks they won’t do well in the country. Well, Google, why not ask the Chinese brands how to sell premium smartphones in India. If they, you can too.

Further, bringing an average smartphone to India and then pricing it in the semi-premium range/mid-range while competing with brands such as Xiaomi, iQOO, OnePlus, and Oppo, Google can’t go any more wrong than this.

Google Hasn’t Announced the Price for Indian Market Yet

Google hasn’t really announced the price for the Indian market. But by going with the comments earlier made by the company, Google wants to focus on the Indian market with devices in the Rs 30-Rs 40k in range. This meets well with the pricing of Pixel 6a.

Pixel 6a comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with support for 60Hz refresh rate. This is a big turn off. Not even 90Hz refresh rate? Come on Google, you could have done better! It will however feature the Tensor chip as its more expensive seniors (Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro) along with the Titan M2 security chip.

It will be interesting to see the time frame that Google decides to launch the device in India. Hopefully, it is soon enough or people would rather prefer to go with devices that look more for the current generation. The Pixel 6a will go for pre-orders from July 21 in the US. India launch timeline hasn’t been revealed yet.