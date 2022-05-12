iQOO Neo 6 Officially Confirmed to Arrive in India with a Snapdragon 870 Chipset

The Chinese smartphone brand iQOO launched its iQOO Neo 6 smartphone in its domestic market last month in the mid-premium price segment. The company has officially confirmed the arrival of the device in India as well, however, will come with a Snapdragon 870 chipset. For those unaware, iQOO Neo 6 originally comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. Apparently, iQOO is looking to introduce its iQOO Neo 6 smartphone in India as a rebranded version of the iQOO Neo 6 SE. It has already been recently reported that the Indian variant of the device will have different specs than the Chinese version.

iQOO Neo 6 Specifications and Other Details

If the speculations are true and the smartphone being launched in India is indeed a rebadged iQOO Neo 6 SE then we can expect some similar specifications. iQOO Neo 6 could be launched with a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with 1300nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. The display panel of the device might support HDR10+ and an astonishing 1200Hz touch sampling rate while gaming.

iQOO Neo 6 is going to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device will run on Android 12 based OriginOS Ocean and will be backed by a 4700mAh battery. It has been confirmed that iQOO Neo6 in India is going to pack an 80W charger like most of the iQOO smartphones in the country.

As far as the camera specs are considered, iQOO Neo 6 might arrive with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP main camera with optical image stabilization along with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The front of the device is likely to feature a 16MP selfie snapper.

The brand could actually launch the smartphone in two storage configurations in India – 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB, however, it is yet to be officially confirmed. It is expected that the base model with 8GB RAM will be priced under Rs 30,000 whereas the higher model could be priced somewhere between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000. iQOO has confirmed the arrival of the smartphone but is yet to provide an official launch date. Speculations suggest that iQOO Neo 6 could be launched at the end of this month or early June.