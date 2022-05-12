Moto G82 Mid-Range Smartphone Launched Featuring Snapdragon 695 Chipset

The Lenovo backed smartphone manufacturer Motorola has launched its heavily rumoured Moto G82 smartphone. The device was launched alongside the Motorola Edge X30 Champion Edition and Moto Edge 30 at a launch event. Moto G82 becomes the latest mid-range model to join the Moto-G series. The smartphone has received multiple certifications recently including the well-known 3C certification. Mentioned below are the complete specification and price details of the newly introduced Moto G82 handset.

Moto G82 Specifications

Just like any other Motorola smartphone, Moto G82 comes with a sleek design. Moto G82 has been launched with a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with an FHD+ resolution which comes with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The display of the smartphone is surrounded by ultra-thin bezels on all sides. The company has gone for a textured design on the back panel of the device. The device also has a water-resistant build rated IP52.

Moto G82 is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be further expanded via an external memory card. Snapdragon 695 is a 5G enabled chipset. The latest device from Motorola will operate on Android 12 OS out-of-the-box. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security just below the power button.

As far as the camera module is considered, Moto G82 comes with a triple rear camera system headlined by a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and features OIS and Quad Pixel technology. The device also features an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro sensor. The front of the smartphone has a 16MP selfie camera.

Moto G82 is backed by a 5000mAh battery and has support for 30W wired fast-charging. Being a mid-range smartphone, Moto G82 has a reasonable price tag of €329.99 and will be available in select markets across Europe, Asia and Latin America. The smartphone has been launched in Meteorite Gray and White Lily colour options. The smartphone measures 160.89 x 7.99 x 74.46mm and weighs 173 grams.