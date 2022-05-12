OnePlus Nord 2T Probable India Launch Date Surfaces Accidentally – Check it Here

The popular Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has been working on its Nord 2T handset and the launch date of the device for India has now been tipped. According to multiple speculations, the device could be launched on May 19. The speculations were formed based on a OnePlus launch event live stream link that was uploaded on YouTube by the brand. Although, this launch event was scheduled for May 19 in Europe. The brand was quick to take the Livestream down but it seems that the launch event is happening in Europe on May 19.

It is still to be seen whether a launch event in India takes place on May 19. OnePlus is expected to launch three devices – OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and OnePlus Nord Buds in Europe on May 19. Out of these, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and OnePlus Nord Buds have already been released in India and it is being anticipated that the OnePlus Nord 2T will arrive in India on May 19 as well. Even though the company is yet to provide an official launch date, known tipster Mukul Sharma has said that the launch is happening on the same day in India as well.

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications

As far as the specifications of the device are considered, we know that OnePlus Nord 2T will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset. The processor is built on the 6nm process and Nord 2T will be the first smartphone to feature in India. The processor on the device will be coupled with 8GB of RAM as seen in a recent Geekbench listing and the handset will operate on Android 12 with Oxygen OS 12 on top.

Previous reports have informed that the device is most likely going to be backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The smartphone is expected to feature 128GB of internal storage. OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to launch with a 6.43-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution which was also available in the previous version. The display of the device could support a 90Hz refresh rate.

Talking about the camera specifications Nord 2T could come featuring a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera sensor with support for OIS. The secondary cameras include an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The front of the smartphone will come with a 32MP selfie camera.