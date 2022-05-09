iPhone 14 Max Might Feature 90Hz Refresh Rate Display

Apple’s iPhone 14 Max would be an interesting smartphone to watch later in the year. Now, while Apple hasn’t confirmed the launch of the device, all the rumours and whispers give a strong indication that there will be no mini but Max devices in the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 14 Max is supposed to be the larger variant of the vanilla iPhone 14 and could be as large as the iPhone 14 Pro Max (which is likely to be as large as the iPhone 13 Pro Max).

Let’s take a look at the specifications of the iPhone 14 Max that we might get to see on the actual device.

iPhone 14 Max Specifications (Leaked)

The iPhone 14 Max is expected to come with a 6.68-inch flexible OLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. It would be interesting to see whether the vanilla iPhone 14 also comes with 90Hz refresh rate display. This would be the first time that Apple will introduce a smartphone with support for 90Hz refresh rate. Note that the iPhone 13 Pro devices were the first ones to get support for 120Hz refresh rate.

The leaks have been shared by @shadow_leak on Twitter. The fellow tipster has also shared that the iPhone 14 Max might come with the A15 Bionic instead of the A16 Bionic. The A15 Bionic was introduced with the iPhone 13 series.

Maybe this is a way for Apple to distinguish between the Pro and the non-pro models, but then, you don’t really need to worry about using the A15 Bionic powered iPhone 14 as the chipset is more than powerful enough to handle almost any task that an iPhone demands.

What will be interesting to watch is whether Apple reserves some of the features for the A16 Bionic powered iPhones. For example, the iPhone 13 series only gets the support for Cinematic Video as only A15 Bionic powered devices can support the feature. The iPhone 14 series is expected to go live in September 2022.