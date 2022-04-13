iPhone 14 Series Price Leak Suggests More Expensive Pro Models

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series this year in September. This time, Apple is not expected to launch a mini variant of the iPhone 14 but instead will launch a new iPhone 14 Max. There might be four devices in the series, namely iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The price of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 series was identical. Be it the mini variant, regular variant, or the Pro models, the price of all the iPhones in the iPhone 13 series was the same as the iPhone 12 series.

But with the iPhone 14 series, things might change a little. According to the latest leak from AppleLeaksPro, the iPhone 14 will be priced at $799 for the regular variant, which is similar to that of the iPhone 13. But the Pro models will be slightly more expensive.

iPhone 14 Pro Models Price

According to the leak, the iPhone 14 Max will start at $899, while the iPhone 14 Pro will start at $1099. Note that the iPhone 13 Pro started at $999, and the top-end iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to debut at $1199, which is again $100 more than the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Nothing is official at the moment, but it might be true as Apple hasn’t hiked the price of its smartphones in two years now. Thus, we might get to see a little hike with the Pro models. The iPhone 14 series is expected to feature the latest and top of the line A16 Bionic chipset. The iPhone 13 series is currently powered by the A15 Bionic SoC.

The expected launch of the iPhone 14 series is in September 2022. The removal of mini iPhones from the offerings would have been because of the low demand for that particular variant globally. While the mini variant featured the same exact specifications, most of the users preferred the larger variant.