OnePlus Partners With JioPages for Safe and Fast Browsing in TVs

OnePlus has just announced that it is partnering with JioPages. JioPages is an app developed and owned and Reliance Jio. JioPages is a web browser that is available for both smartphones and Smart TVs now. OnePlus offers an extensive range of Smart TVs in India, and this partnership with JioPages is in line with ensuring that OnePlus TV owners get a safe and fast internet browsing experience with their Smart TVs.

JioPages to Offer Enhanced Browsing Experience to OnePlus TV Users

OnePlus TV users in India will now get an enhanced browsing experience with JioPages. OnePlus in a release, said that to offer an enhanced internet browsing experience to users, JioPages comes with a faster Chromium engine which also helps with keeping the browsing experience safe and secure.

Users will also get to witness best-in-class webpage rendering along with a consistent desktop-like experience on the TV screens. One of the best features of JioPages is that it comes with an in-built ad-blocker for delivering users a seamless internet browsing experience.

JioPages is also equipped with two new features – Secure Mode and VPN, which will add to the secure browsing experience for the users. There’s a Quicklinks feature that users get on the home screen where they can add their favourite websites to access them in a go.

JioPages also gets the support for regional languages with which they can browse the internet in different languages such as Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, and other regional languages. There’s a student-friendly ‘Study Mode’ integrated into JioPages, which students who are leveraging the platform for research and studies will appreciate.

For the unaware, OnePlus has witnessed a 300% YoY growth from 2021 to 2021 and has emerged as one of the top five leading Smart TV brands in the country in Q4 2021, according to a Counterpoint Research report. OnePlus TV users will be able to download the JioPages application on their Smart TVs.