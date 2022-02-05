Google One VPN Comes to iOS, Adds New Features

Google has started rolling out the Google One VPN service for iOS users. Similar to Android, the VPN will be available to Google One Premium Plan members, who have subscribed to 2TB and higher plans. The members can also share their plan and the VPN with up to five family members at no extra cost, irrespective of the OS they use.

Google has added 10 more countries to the list of locations, where it offers Google One VPN. Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland are the newly added ones. In a blog post, Google promises to expand the VPN offering to other countries too.

New features of Google One VPN

In addition to rolling out VPN, Google has also added some features to make it safer. The user has a safe disconnect feature that will allow the user to use the internet only when VPN is activated. The app bypass feature will allow selected apps to use a standard connection instead of a VPN. The new snooze feature is to temporarily turn off the VPN. Google has hinted that it will add more features in the upcoming days.

Meanwhile, the tech giant said that there are advanced security built-ins in Google’s VPN to ensure an extra layer of online protection. Google One VPN’s end-to-end systems are audited by NCC Group in 2021 and the group had published a report for the public to access. Google One VPN is also certified from the Internet of Secure Things Alliance (ioXt) and passed all eight of ioXt’s security principles, according to Google.

For those who are new to the concept of Virtual Private Network a.k.a. VPN, the browsers and apps have the capability to transfer sensitive information over the internet when you use them to search for information. Some websites/apps may not be secure or non-encrypted. That means hackers can easily access the data transferred over such insecure websites or apps, risking security and privacy. With VPN, the data will be transferred through an encrypted path, providing zero option for hackers to access your information.

How Google One VPN works

When you use Google One VPN, it assigns you an IP address based on your location. Hence, the websites can offer you information based relevant to your location. However, they cannot detect your exact location like a city.