Elite Family Postpaid Plans from Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL

The prepaid plans offered by telcos is favoured by the majority of the population in the country, however, the telcos also offer amazing postpaid plans for their subscribers. Particularly, for the users looking for one bill payment for the whole family, the telecom companies offer family postpaid plans. Furthermore, even though customers can opt for affordable plans, it’s the high-end packs that offer the real deal, from a higher number of connections to access to OTT platforms. Mentioned below are the most elite family postpaid plans offered by the telcos of India – Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and BSNL along with the pack details.

Reliance Jio’s Top Family Postpaid Plan

Jio offers a number of postpaid plans for both individual and family users. The most expensive family postpaid from the telco comes at a price tag of Rs 999. Jio offers up to three additional SIM cards with its Rs 999 plan. The plan offers a total of 200GB data and allows data rollover of 500GB. After the completion of 200GB data, users are charged Rs 10/GB. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Additionally, Rs 999 plan from Jio comes with access to multiple OTT platforms including Netflix, one-year Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

When it comes to family postpaid plans from Jio, the main subscriber has the free will to add new/existing postpaid Jio customers as members to their family plan at their own discretion using the MyJio app. Moreover, the family member will get entitlements out of the allocations as decided by the primary subscriber.

Airtel’s Best Family Postpaid Plan

Airtel offers a couple of family postpaid plans as well and the most high-end plan from the telco is the Family Infinity Plan 1599. Airtel offers a postpaid plan at a price tag of Rs 1,599 which provides 500GB monthly data with rollover up to 200GB along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan also offers 200 ISD minutes and a 10% discount on IR packs. Upon subscribing users receive 1 free Add-on regular voice connection for family members along with 1 regular SIM. Moreover, users get access to Airtel Thanks Platinum rewards which includes Amazon Prime membership for 1 year at no extra cost as well as Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership for 1 year at no extra cost. The other benefits include Airtel Xstream App premium, Wynk premium and more.

Vodafone Idea’s RedX Plan

Vodafone Idea or Vi offers postpaid plans for individual users and family separately. The most elite plan from Vi for family users comes at a price tag of Rs 2,299 and is a RedX plan. RedX plans by Vi come bundled up with multiple OTT subscriptions and more. The plan offers connectivity for 5 family members and provides truly unlimited data along with unlimited voice calls as well as 3000 SMS per month to both primary and secondary connections of the plan.

As far as the RedX plan benefits are considered, users can get access to a yearlong subscription to Netflix on TV and Mobile at no additional cost. The plan also offers a subscription to one year of Amazon Prime worth Rs 1,499 as well as a Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for one-year worth Rs 499. In addition to this, the RedX plans also offer Access to International & Domestic airport lounges at no extra cost.

BSNL Premium Family Postpaid Plan

The most expensive family postpaid plan from the state-owned BSNL provides three family connections along with the primary. For a price tag of Rs 999, BSNL offers a postpaid plan that offers unlimited voice call – HPLMN and national roaming including Mumbai and Delhi in the MTNL network along with 100 SMS per day. Primary users get 75GB of free data with data rollover of up to 225GB allowed. The plan also provides 3 family connections with an unlimited voice facility, 75GB data and 100SMS/day for each family connection separately.

For the activation of the above plan, users have to pay a one-time fee of Rs 100 and GST charges are not included in the above-mentioned price. Additionally, users have to pay a security deposit which is Rs 500 for Local + STD, Rs 2000 for Local +STD+ISD and Rs 2000 for Local+ STD+ ISD+ International Roaming as well. Users can check the additional charges applicable post the consumption of free data along with add-on packs on the official website of BSNL.