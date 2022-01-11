Vi Family Postpaid Plans Offer These Benefits

There has been a constant surge in demand for the internet in the country for a while now and it’s ever-growing. People not only want good internet connectivity but also offers that can benefit them in more than one way. Telcos in the country have been providing multiple plans bundled up with offers to satisfy the need of the users. While some users might prefer to go for the prepaid plans while subscribing for their mobile services, some on the other hand might as well go for postpaid plans. One of the key players in the Indian telecom market – Vodafone Idea offers individual postpaid plans as well as postpaid plans for families. Mentioned below are the family postpaid plans offered by Vodafone Idea or Vi with all the added benefits that come along and the details you need to know.

Family Postpaid Plans from Vi

Vi offers a total of five family postpaid plans. The first plan on the list comes at a cost of Rs 699 which offers connections for two members. The plan offers a total of 80GB of data with 40GB for the primary connections as well as the secondary. Users can get up to 200GB of rollover data along with 3000 SMS/month. Along with unlimited local, STD and national roaming voice calls, the only additional benefit that comes along with this plan is access to Vi Movies and TV.

The next postpaid plan offered by Vi comes at a price tag of Rs 999 a month. For Rs 999, Vi offers connections for up to 3 family members. The plan offers a total of 220GB of data with up to 200GB of rollover data per month. The primary connection gets a total of 140GB while the other two secondary connections receive 40GB of data. The plan also offers unlimited local, STD and national roaming voice calls with 3000 SMS/month for both primary and secondary connections. Additional benefits on the plan include access to a one-year Amazon Prime worth Rs 1,499 as well as a subscription to OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar mobile for one year. Users also get access to Vi Movies and TV.

Next is a postpaid plan that comes at a price tag of Rs 1,299 and offers a total of five connections. The data offered with this plan is 300GB with 140GB for the primary connection and 40GB of data for each of the secondary connections. Users also receive up to 200GB of rollover data along with unlimited local, STD and national roaming voice calls with 3000 SMS/month. Additional benefits for this plan is the same as the benefits included with Rs 999 plan.

The last two plans on the list are RedX family postpaid plans offered by Vi. For a price tag of Rs 1,699, a month Vi offers a postpaid plan that comes with truly unlimited data. The plan offers connectivity for 3 family members and the primary as well as secondary connections receive unlimited data and voice calls along with 3000 SMS/month. The other RedX plan from Vi comes at a cost of Rs 2,299 a month and offers connectivity for 5 members. This plan as well offers truly unlimited data along with unlimited voice calls and 3000 SMS/month.

As far as added benefits are considered, both the RedX plans come bundled up with multiple OTT subscriptions and more. Users can get access to a year-long subscription to Netflix on TV and Mobile at no additional cost. The plans also offer a subscription to one year of Amazon Prime worth Rs 1,499 as well as a Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for one year worth Rs 499. In addition to this, the RedX plans also offer Access to International & Domestic airport lounges at no extra cost. This access is available four times a year which includes one international travel. Users also get a 7-day international roaming pack worth Rs 2,999.