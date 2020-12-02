Vodafone Idea Launches REDX Family Postpaid Plan at Rs 1,348: Everything You Need to Know

As we reported yesterday, Vodafone Idea introduced a new REDX Family postpaid plan similar to the REDX plan for individual postpaid users. The launch of the new plan comes right after the price hike on Vi REDX Family plans of Rs 598 and Rs 749 which are now available at Rs 649 and Rs 799. The new Vi REDX Family postpaid plan is available at Rs 1,348, up from the original REDX plan that’s available at Rs 1,099. Similar to the Vi REDX individual postpaid plan, the Vi REDX Family plan also offers free access to Netflix for one year and other benefits like Amazon Prime subscription & ZEE5 Premium. However, the plan does not offer any free add-on connections like other Vi RED Family postpaid plans.

Vi REDX Family Postpaid Plan at Rs 1,348: Benefits Detailed

The complete terms and conditions of the Vi REDX Family postpaid plan are unavailable at the moment. But we do have the benefits offered by the plan. For starters, the Vi REDX Family plan also offers unlimited data benefit (capped at 150GB per month), unlimited voice calling to any network and 100 SMSes. These benefits are for the primary connection. For secondary connections, the Vi RED Family plan offers unlimited voice calling, 30GB data with rollover up to 50GB and 100 SMSes for one rental.

But, here’s the catch. The new plan does not provide any free add-on connections, so the customer will have to choose secondary connections by paying Rs 249 per month for every connection. With the Vi REDX Family plan, a customer can add up to four secondary lines. Once added, the benefits for the secondary connections are listed above and they are standard across all the connections. Vodafone Idea should have provided at least one secondary add-on connection at no extra cost with this postpaid plan.

The plan also comes with other benefits like one year of Netflix subscription worth Rs 5,988, one year of free subscription to Amazon Prime, one year of ZEE5 Premium worth Rs 999 and free access to Vi Movies & TV app. Users will also get free access to international & domestic airport lounges at no extra cost- four times per year. These OTT and airport lounge access can be redeemed via the primary connection.

It is a very good move from Vodafone Idea to launch a Family REDX plan, but the company should have at least added one secondary add-on connection for free to make the plan more attractive. More details regarding the Vi REDX Family plan are awaited.