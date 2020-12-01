Vodafone Idea Hikes Prices of Rs 598 and Rs 749 Family Postpaid Plans by Rs 50

Vodafone Idea has been one of the go-to operators for postpaid services thanks to its affordable and unique plans. For individual customers, Vodafone Idea has a unique postpaid plan of Rs 1,099 which offers a slew of benefits. Alongside the postpaid plans aimed at individual users, Vodafone Idea aka Vi has five postpaid plans aimed at the individual users, however, for Family users, the telco has four plans on offer. The telco also seems to be introducing Vi REDX Family postpaid plan at Rs 1,099, but the benefits are not yet listed accurately on the company’s website. Vi has now hiked the prices of Rs 598 and Rs 749 by just over Rs 50. Continue reading to know more about the revised postpaid plans by Vodafone Idea.

Vi Hikes Prices of Rs 598 and Rs 749 Postpaid Plans

Vodafone Idea’s RED Family plans earlier started at Rs 598. However, after the price revision, they start at Rs 649. The Rs 598 plan’s price has been increased to Rs 649, whereas the Rs 749 RED Family plan now costs Rs 799. The price hike is already effective across all the circles where Vodafone Idea is providing RED Family plans.

The Rs 649 Vi RED Family S plan (formerly Rs 598) offers 80GB data benefit, unlimited voice calling to any network within India and 100 SMSes for one month. The 80GB data benefit is split between two connections- the primary connection gets 50GB data benefit, whereas the secondary connection gets 30GB. And yes, the Rs 649 Family S plan comes with two connections.

The Rs 799 Family M postpaid plan offers 120GB data benefit, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes for one month. Also, the Rs 799 postpaid plan offers three connections and the data benefit is split as 60GB for primary connections and 30GB each for secondary connections.

Other benefits of the plans include Amazon Prime subscription for primary connections and Vi Movies & TV subscription for both primary & secondary connections. As noted, the Rs 1,099 REDX Family is listed on Vi’s website, but the company is yet to reveal the complete details. For the unaware, Vi is already offering REDX plan at Rs 1,099 to individual customers.