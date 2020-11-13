Vi Rs 699 Postpaid Plan Offers Unlimited Data and Amazon Prime Subscription

Vodafone Idea is offering some of the best postpaid plans in the industry at the moment. However, with the launch of JioPostpaid Plans, the Mukesh Ambani-owned telco again became the centre of the stage as they are affordable, offers OTT subscriptions and comes with a host of other benefits. Vi now has just four postpaid plans aimed at the individual users and they are priced at Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 699 and Rs 1,099. The Rs 699 Vi postpaid plan aimed at the individual users is probably one of the best offerings right now thanks to benefits like unlimited data (capped at 150GB per month) and a slew of other benefits.

Vi Rs 699 Postpaid Plan: What It Offers?

Starting with the basic benefits, the postpaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling to any network within India, 100 SMSes per day and unlimited data. The unlimited data benefit with the Rs 699 postpaid plan is a unique offering. Even though the telco is capping the monthly data at 150GB, it is the most offering by any telco in the price range.

In comparison, the Rs 599 JioPostpaid Plan comes with 100GB of data with data rollover up to 200GB, whereas the Rs 799 JioPostpaid Plan offers 150GB data per day. On the other hand, the Rs 799 Airtel Infinity plan comes with 125GB of data benefit along with 200GB data rollover facility. The Rs 699 plan from Vi lacks data rollover facility since the telco is already offering 150GB data benefit. Vi is calling this plan as ‘Entertainment Plus,’ probably because of the monthly data benefit.

As for other benefits offered by Vi’s Rs 699 postpaid plan, there’s the Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999 per year, Rs 125 MPL bonus cash, Rs 200 off on your food orders on Zomato and Vi Movies & TV subscription.

JioPostpaid Plus plans offer additional OTT subscriptions like Netflix Mobile plan worth Rs 199 per month, Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership worth Rs 399 for one year and the standard Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999.

As you can see, if we keep the OTT subscription benefits aside, the Rs 699 Vi postpaid plan is a clear winner on the data front. The telco also has the Rs 1,099 REDX postpaid plan with unlimited data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSes per day, one year of Netflix worth Rs 5,988 per year, Amazon Prime membership, access to International & Domestic airport lounges at no extra cost- four times per day and seven days of international roaming pack worth Rs 2,999 will also be available for free.