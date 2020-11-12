PUBG Mobile India Version Announced, Official Release to Happen Soon

In what would be considered as massive news to PUBG Mobile fans across the country, PUBG Corporation today announced that it is preparing to launch ‘PUBG Mobile India,’ a new game created for the Indian market. The Indian government banned PUBG Mobile’s global version in India at the start of September citing data hosting and security reasons. This made PUBG Corp. bring a dedicated version for the Indian market. The company also revealed plans to provide a secure and healthy gameplay environment alongside investments to cultivate local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries.

PUBG Mobile India Version to Have Some Changes Tailored for Local Market

Firstly, PUBG Corporation stated the privacy and security of Indian player data is a top priority. The company says it will conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed. It will host the entire data of Indian players locally, thanks to the recent partnership with Microsoft Azure.

Besides data hosting and security, the Indian government also raised concerns regarding the nature of the game. To build and foster a healthy gameplay environment, in-game content will be improved and tailored to reflect local needs, said PUBG Corporation in a press release.

Furthermore, it also confirmed that various aspects of the game will be customised for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game. More importantly, the company plans to include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players.

At the moment, there’s no proper release date for the PUBG Mobile India version, but the Twitter account of the company indicates the launch date will be revealed tomorrow.

Lastly, PUBG Corporation also announced plans to create an Indian subsidiary to enhance communications and services with players. The Indian company will hire over 100 employees specialising in business, esports, and game development. In addition to establishing a local office, the company will look to actively collaborate and leverage local businesses to strengthen its gaming service. It is also planning to make investments worth $100 million in India.