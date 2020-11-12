Realme 7 5G to Launch on November 19, Expected Specifications and Price

Realme is soon going to launch the Realme 7 5G in the European market. The Chinese smartphone maker has been sending out e-invites for the launch event. The e-invite says the launch will take place on November 19, 10 AM GMT (3:30 PM in India) and can be accessed through the YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts of the company. For the unaware, this is not the first device in the Realme 7 series. There is already Realme 7, 7 Pro, and 7i present. But this will be the first device to come with 5G connectivity support. More details on the story ahead.

Realme 7 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Realme 7 5G is anticipated to be a rebranded version of Realme V5. This is because much recently, a Realme device carrying the model number RMX2111 was spotted on the NBTC website. What’s interesting is that the same model number was associated with the Realme V5 launched back in August in India.

Thus it can be assumed that the Realme 7 5G will come with a 6.5-inch display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The device might get a punch-hole design at the center of the screen for housing the selfie camera.

The Realme 7 5G is expected to be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. There may be a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP sensor as the primary lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor and two 2MP sensors as well. The front camera might house a 16MP sensor for clicking selfies and video calls.

There may be a 5,000mAh battery inside the smartphone which could support 30W fast-charging. For additional security, the fingerprint sensor is expected to be mounted at the side of Realme 7 5G. There might be a 3.5mm headphone jack present as well.

Realme 7 5G Price (Expected)

Realme hasn’t hinted about the price of the product yet. But as per online leaks, the Realme 7 5G is expected to be priced CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs 17,000) for its 6GB+128GB variant and CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs 21,400) for its 8GB+128GB variant. This is the China pricing, but it does give some hints about the original pricing of the product.