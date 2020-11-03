Airtel Thanks Users Get Free YouTube Premium Subscription for 3 Months

Just a couple of days ago, we reported that Bharti Airtel has started providing free access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership to its Platinum tier customers. Not only that, but Airtel Thanks users can also get YouTube Premium membership for three months at no extra cost. YouTube Premium is a really good service that removes ads from YouTube and also provides free access to YouTube Originals and YouTube Music as well. However, there are some terms and conditions for this Airtel-YouTube offer. Before heading into the article, do make a note that the offer is limited to select Airtel customers only. So there are chances that the YouTube Premium offer might not show in your Airtel Thanks app. However, we have added a way through which you can request a free redemption code from Airtel.

Airtel Thanks YouTube Premium Offer: Terms and Conditions

As per the information available, the YouTube Premium offer will be available to Airtel customers in India between October 22, 2020, and April 22, 2021. The offer is only available to customers who are not current YouTube Music Premium, YouTube Premium, YouTube Red or Google Play Music subscribers. The customers should not have subscribed to YouTube Premium trial or any of the service mentioned above in the past.

If you have previously trialled or subscribed to YouTube Music Premium or if you are currently a subscriber of YouTube Music Premium, this offer will only enable trial service of YouTube Premium without YouTube Music features. Eligible customers must redeem the offer by May 22, 2021.

At the end of the trial period, customers will be automatically charged the standard price of Rs 129 per month, however, subscribers can cancel the membership.

As mentioned above, the offer is valid only for select Airtel customers and they can redeem it via Airtel Thanks app. Airtel is also allowing users to request for a trial code but says the codes can take up to six months to be sent. Interested Airtel customers can head over to this link to find out the Google Docs page to request a code.