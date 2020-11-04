Airtel Postpaid Users Can Add Up to a Maximum of 8 Add-on Connections

Bharti Airtel is currently offering one of the best postpaid plans in the industry. The telco recently confirmed it added a whopping 0.8 million postpaid customers during the quarter that ended on September 30, 2020. Despite Reliance Jio launching its JioPostpaid Plus plans, customers chose Airtel thanks to its superior service and decent postpaid offerings. Currently, Airtel is offering five postpaid plans starting at Rs 399 and going all the way up to Rs 1,599. The company has updated terms and conditions for its postpaid plans. As per the information available, Airtel postpaid users can add up to eight add-on connections to a single postpaid number. Continue read to know more about the Airtel Infinity postpaid plans in detail.

Airtel Family Postpaid Plan Users Can Add Up to 8 Add-on Numbers

Airtel Infinity Family postpaid plans are priced at Rs 749 and Rs 999 per month. Compared to the standard Rs 399, Rs 499 and Rs 1,599 postpaid plans, these plans come with free family add-on connections which will help you save a lot of money. According to the updated terms and conditions, Airtel postpaid users on either Rs 749 or Rs 999 postpaid plan can add up to eight add-on numbers.

“Maximum 8 Add-ons numbers can be added in a family plan, including the free add-ons as per Plan opted,” says Airtel. The Rs 749 Airtel Family postpaid plan offers two free add-on connections 1 Regular (Voice+Data) & 1 Data only. With the Rs 999 postpaid plan, customers will be eligible for four free add-on numbers – 3 Regular (Voice+Data) & 1 Data only.

There are some other terms and conditions as well which are worth making a note of. Beyond consumption of allocated add-ons, customers will be charged at Rs 249 for regular add-on and Rs 99 for data add-on. For example, the Rs 999 postpaid plan of Airtel comes with four add-ons benefit. If a customer tries to add a fifth add-on number, then Airtel will charge an additional Rs 249/Rs 99 per month depending on the add-on type (regular or data).

Airtel also stated that the parent and add-on numbers should be of same state/circle to enjoy family plan benefits. Only parent connection will have the rights to add or remove add-on number, change bill plan and buy more data for the family plan.

It is a good thing to see Airtel offering Family postpaid plans, although they are not new. The Rs 749 Family plan is an attractive one as it comes with 125GB data benefit which can be split across the add-ons as well. And on top that, Airtel postpaid plans also offer ‘Data Rollover’ functionality up to 200GB/500GB.