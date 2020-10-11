Jio, Airtel and Vi (Vodafone Idea) Mid-Tier Postpaid Plans

The entry level postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone Idea) have been the talk of the town since the time Jio introduced its JioPostpaid Plus plans in late September. All three telecom operators have priced the entry level postpaid plans at Rs 399 out of which the postpaid plan from Jio clearly provides the most value to the users. But there are more postpaid plans which need to be focused on. Today we are going to be focusing on the mid-tier postpaid plans from Airtel, Jio, and Vi. The plans that we are going to talk about from these telecom operators are the Rs 749 plan from Airtel and Vi along with the near identically priced Jio Rs 799 plan. Read ahead to find out which plan is the best.

Airtel Rs 749 Postpaid Plan

First of all, the Airtel Rs 749 postpaid plan allows users to add 1 extra connection. So there is a primary connection and 1 data add-on connection. With this postpaid plan, the users get the benefit of 125GB 3G/4G data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Then the subscribers also get free Over-the-Top (OTT) subscriptions such as Amazon Prime Video, Airtel Xstream Fiber, and Handset Protection along with other Airtel Thanks benefits.

Vi Rs 749 Postpaid Plan

There is a postpaid plan from Vi (Vodafone Idea) which comes for Rs 749 as well. Even this plan provides extra family connections for the users. With this plan, the user can add up to 2 more members meaning this plan can benefit a total of 3 people. The users get 120GB data which is divided as 60GB data for the primary member and 30GB data each for the other two members. There is a data rollover facility of 200GB as well. Subscribers do get the benefit of unlimited calling and 100 SMS/month. There are OTT subscriptions included with this plan such as Vi Movies and TV, Amazon Prime Video, and other benefits such as MPL and Zomato.

Jio Rs 799 Postpaid Plan

Jio offers a postpaid plan for Rs 799 to the users. With this plan, users get 150GB data for free and after that, the user needs to pay Rs 10 per GB of data consumed. There is a data rollover facility available up to 200GB and with this plan as well, users can add up to 2 extra connections. The users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day included with the plan. There are OTT benefits included with the plan as well. Users get the subscription for all the Jio apps along with free subscriptions of Netflix Mobile, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Verdict

All three postpaid plans from Airtel, Vi, and Jio provide users with additional connections and Amazon Prime Video. With Airtel, it is only one extra connection whereas with Vi and Jio users get 2 additional connections. Even though the postpaid plan from Jio comes for Rs 50 more, it provides the users with more data than the plan from Airtel and Vi. Adding to that, with the Jio’s plan, the users also get subscriptions of Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar. So value-wise, the postpaid plan from Jio is a notch ahead of mid-tier postpaid plans from Vi and Airtel.