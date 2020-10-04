Jio, Airtel and Vi Rs 399 Postpaid Plans Compared

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India recently started offering its Rs 399 postpaid plan to its users across India. The telecom operator had earlier limited the plan and its benefits to select telecom circles in India. With Jio introducing its postpaid plan of Rs 399, Airtel had to reintroduce its Rs 399 plan to its users across India. Vi also offers a postpaid plan which costs Rs 399 per month. So now, all these three telecom operators offer a Rs 399 postpaid plan. But which one is the better option in terms of value? Let’s take a look.

Jio Rs 399 Postpaid Plan

Jio introduced its Rs 399 postpaid plan in September under its ‘JioPostPaid Plus’ branding. It offers its users 75GB free data after which the operator charges Rs 10 per GB. There is also a data rollover facility of up to 200GB. But there are no family benefits with this plan. Both SMS and calling is unlimited with this plan and the users also get a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps.

Vi Rs 399 Postpaid Plan

Vi also offers a Rs 399 postpaid plan to its users. With this plan, the users get 40GB of data and 150GB of additional data for 6 months. Along with this, there is unlimited voice calling and SMS included. However, Vi does not OTT benefits nor family benefits with its Rs 399 plan to its users.

Airtel Rs 399 Postpaid Plan

Meanwhile, Airtel has now started to expand its Rs 399 postpaid plan to its users across India. The users get 40GB of data with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. With that, Airtel also bundles Airtel Xstream Premium subscription for one year along with Wynk Music, Shaw Academy. Further, the users subscribed to the Rs 399 plans also receive free HelloTunes and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag.

Verdict

It is clear that there is more data offered with Jio’s Rs 399 postpaid plan. In terms of OTT benefits, both Jio and Airtel are almost similar but Vi doesn’t provide any OTT benefit with its Rs 399 plan. There is unlimited calling and SMS included with each of the plans. So overall, Jio is a notch ahead of Airtel and Vi in providing the best Rs 399 postpaid plan.