BSNL, JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 999 Broadband Plans Compared

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Thursday officially introduced new Bharat Fiber plans to its users across India. The new BSNL plans and its benefits are similar to what JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber offer to its users. So it might become a little hard for some users to decide on which Internet Service Provider (ISP) they should go with. One plan which all of these providers offer is a Rs 999 plan. So today we are going to compare the Rs 999 across the three operators and give our verdict on which one is the best. More on the story ahead.

BSNL Rs 999 Broadband Plan

BSNL has named its Rs 999 broadband plan ‘Fibre Premium’. With this plan, the users get 200 Mbps speed along with that 3.3TB FUP data with the operator capping the speeds to 2 Mbps upon reaching the limit. It has to be noted that the new Bharat Fiber plans including the Fibre Premium are not available for long term subscription. Similar to most other Bharat Fiber plans, the new Bharat Fiber plans including the Fibre Premium also offer unlimited calling to any network across India.

JioFiber Rs 999 Broadband Plan

JioFiber, the Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) arm of Reliance Jio also revamped its broadband offerings in late August. The internet service provider also provides the users with a Rs 999 plan dubbed as ‘Gold’ plan that offers 150 Mbps internet speed to its users. Along with that, the users also get unlimited data capped at 3.3TB per month. Post consumption of FUP data, the speed drops to 1 Mbps for the users. Further, the JioFiber users are also provided “unlimited voice calling.”

Crucially, the JioFiber plans offer numerous OTT benefits including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Sony LIV, ZEE5, JioCinema, Lionsgate Play, Voot, SunNXT, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, and ALT Balaji.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 999 Broadband Plan

Airtel Xstream Fiber also offers a Rs 999 plan broadband plan dubbed as ‘Entertainment’. It comes with 200 Mbps internet speed. Following JioFiber’s plan revamp, Airtel Xstream Fiber also revamped its plans and is now offering unlimited data with its every plan also capped at 3.3TB per month. There is unlimited calling on offer with Airtel Xstream Fiber plan along with OTT benefits including Lionsgate Play, Voot Basic, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Shemaroo Me, Hoichoi, and Ultra. However, it has to be noted that Airtel requires its Xstream Fiber users in most cities to opt for Xstream DTH box to receive OTT benefits.

Verdict

One of the best Rs 999 broadband plans without any question is from Airtel Xstream Fiber. Similar to other operators, Airtel offers a 3.3TB data cap with its Xstream Fiber plans. However, Airtel along with JioFiber also offer OTT benefits but there are none with BSNL. For users who want this plan for long-term, Airtel Xstream Fiber and JioFiber have made it available but BSNL is not offering a long-term plan at the moment. Crucially, Airtel also offers up to 15% discount to its users opting for long term Xstream Fiber plans. In the speed department as well, Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 999 plan is ahead of JioFiber’s Rs 999 broadband plan.