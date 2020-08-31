JioFiber Introduces Truly Unlimited Data Broadband Plans Starting at Rs 399: All You Need to Know

Reliance Jio has been under the radar for not launching impressive JioFiber plans. However, it has finally changed as we now have truly unlimited JioFiber plans starting at just Rs 399. Reliance Jio today announced four new broadband plans under its ‘JioFiber’ brand and they ship with up to 300 Mbps speeds. With these new plans, Jio is aiming at Bharti Airtel and ACT Fibernet by providing faster speeds at lower prices. For example, the newly launched Rs 1,499 broadband plan is a direct competition to Airtel’s Rs 1,499 Premium broadband plan. JioFiber plans will also come with a subscription to 11 OTT apps which is something unique in its own. The ISP also announced a new scheme where users can enjoy a free trial of JioFiber for 30 days without any terms and conditions.

JioFiber New Plans Start at Rs 399 With 30 Mbps Unlimited Data

JioFiber now has four new plans of Rs 399, Rs 699, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499. The Rs 399 JioFiber plan offers 30 Mbps speeds, unlimited data and unlimited voice calling benefit. The Rs 699 pack will provide a user with 100 Mbps upload & download speeds, unlimited voice calling and there’s no FUP limit as well.

The Rs 999 JioFiber broadband plan will offer 150 Mbps speeds, unlimited voice calling and a free subscription to 11 OTT apps. Lastly, we have the Rs 1,499 broadband plan that comes with 300 Mbps speeds, unlimited voice calling benefit and a free subscription to 12 OTT apps. Do make a note that an additional 18% GST will be applicable on all the plans. Long-term plan offers are yet to be revealed by Reliance Jio.

Reliance Jio also announced that the new plans would be called ‘JioFiber Home Tariff Plans.’ All the Home plans will have symmetric speed meaning download speed=upload speed. This has been a major issue reported by several JioFiber users as the company used to restrict upload speeds to 10% of the download speeds earlier.

JioFiber No-Condition 30-Day Free Trial Announced

Alongside the new broadband plans, Reliance Jio also announced that all the new customers would be eligible for free JioFiber trial for 30 days. As part of the trial period, new JioFiber customers will get 150 Mbps internet speeds, 4K Set-Top Box with access to top 10 paid OTT apps at no extra cost and free voice calling benefit.

The company says if a customer does not like the service, it will take all the accessories back without asking any questions.

Important Points to Note for Existing JioFiber Users

It seems like Reliance Jio will be discontinuing the existing JioFiber plans today and the new plans will become effective on September 1. New JioFiber customers activating the service on or after September 1 will get the 30-day free trial benefit. Also, JioFiber customers onboarded between August 15 and August 31 will also get the 30-day free trial benefit as a voucher in MyJio application.

Lastly, plans of all existing JioFiber customers will be upgraded to match the benefits of the new tariff plans. Jio did not announce any new affordable 1 Gbps broadband plan.