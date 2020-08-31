BSNL Expands Bharat AirFibre in Bihar, Plans Start at Rs 349 Per Month

The Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and IT, Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday unveiled the Bharat AirFibre service at Danapur Telephone Exchange in Bihar. The Bharat AirFibre service was unveiled alongside a “Next Generation Network Telephone Exchange” at New Bihar Vidhan Mandal compound. It was said that the Bharat AirFibre service will deliver “faster and reliable” internet connectivity to the users around the Danapur Telephone Exchange area. The minister said that 50 additional Bharat AirFibre sector antennas will be installed in Bihar within the next six months.

BSNL Bharat AirFiber Service Unveiled in Bihar

The ministry of communications in a release highlighted that the Bharat AirFibre service has the ability to deliver internet speeds on par with the Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) service. The newly launched Bharat AirFibre service is said to connect users located within 6 km from Danapur Telephone Exchange such as R.K Puram, Anandpur, Danapur Market and Danapur Cantonment.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is to convert challenges into opportunity for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and on the same lines my mission is also to take opportunities to rural corners of India,” Prasad said. “Especially in the times of Covid19 pandemic, there is immense scope for digital education, digital skilling and tele medicine etc and broadband connectivity in rural India will play a crucial role. Bharat AirFibre will help us to scale-up faster and meet the target of covering 6 Lakhs villages in 1000 Days.”

The ministry highlighted that the Bharat AirFibre service being an wireless technology is “easy to deploy, more reliable, needs less maintenance and will provide connectivity” to areas that cannot be connected through FTTH.

“Bihar government has recently notified Right of Way (RoW) rules to facilitate better deployment of mobile tower antennas and laying of fibre optic cable in the state,” Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Sushil Kumar Modi said. “Also I am happy to mention [that] recently I got the new BSNL FTTH broadband connection and I [was] impressed with its high speed connectivity.”

It was said that the Bharat AirFibre works on the unlicensed spectrum and that the service has “very less interference” enabling “better quality of relay for the subscribers.” The subscription for the Bharat AirFibre service is said to start at Rs 349 per month.

The Bharat AirFibre service in early August was unveiled in areas such as Akola and Washim. The BSNL users in Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Haryana, and Telangana can currently subscribe to the BSNL Bharat AirFibre service.

Next Generation Network Telephone Exchange Unveiled in Bihar Vidhan Mandal

The minister also unveiled a “Next Generation Network Telephone Exchange” in Bihar Vidhan Mandal for meeting the additional demand for reliable wireline and broadband services. The exchange is said to have a capacity of 512 wireline telephone and 128 broadband connections with the ministry highlighting that the capacity can be further increased.