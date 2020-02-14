BSNL Bharat AirFibre Service Now Live in Six States

Highlights BSNL Bharat AirFibre is based on radiowaves

The service is launched on a private-public partnership model

The technology is a wireless one launched for rural areas

Back in January, the state-led telecom operator, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) launched the BSNL Bharat AirFibre service in India. The Bharat AirFibre service mainly caters to the rural regions in the country and aims to connect villages via the means of radio-waves. Unlike the Bharat Fibre service which is the standard offering from BSNL based on wired-FTTH, this is wireless technology.

Bharat AirFibre Launch Details

In this new development, Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communication, Electronics and IT, and Law & Justice, launched BSNL’s rural broadband initiative ”Bharat AirFibre” by having a video conferencing from BSNL’s Corporate office to Gauri Chak village in Patna District. It is worth noting that the service has been launched under a private-public partnership model and is not wholly-owned by BSNL. In the previous month, it was told that BSNL has partnered up with the South Asian content providing platform Yupp TV to launch this service. It was also announced that BSNL is offering triple-play services along with BSNL Bharat AirFibre.

BSNL AirFibre Now Live in Many Circles

The telecom minister has also announced the launch of the AirFibre service in Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Haryana, and Telangana circle, which shall be rolled out in all circles also in the near future. Through this service, very affordable and reliable voice and internet service can be given in every nook and the corner of the country said Shri P.K. Purwar CMD BSNL.

BSNL CMD Asks for Cooperation from BSNL Circles

BSNL, Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad also addressed all the circle heads of BSNL and appreciated the rural initiative of BSNL and further directed all CGMs of BSNL Circle to improve customer feedback, make field visits to field units, focusing on QoS and share best work practices. He said that work culture needs to be further improved and commented that the circles either need to sail , swim or else sink. BSNL has also shared the plans of connecting as many as 2.5 lakh gram panchayats through its efforts and to provide broadband connectivity to these villages.