BSNL Bharat AirFibre Service Now Live in Six States

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched the Bharat AirFibre service in states like Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Haryana, and Telangana

By February 14th, 2020 AT 12:28 PM
  • BSNL
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment
    Highlights
    • BSNL Bharat AirFibre is based on radiowaves
    • The service is launched on a private-public partnership model
    • The technology is a wireless one launched for rural areas

    Back in January, the state-led telecom operator, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) launched the BSNL Bharat AirFibre service in India. The Bharat AirFibre service mainly caters to the rural regions in the country and aims to connect villages via the means of radio-waves. Unlike the Bharat Fibre service which is the standard offering from BSNL based on wired-FTTH, this is wireless technology.

    bsnl-bharat-airfibre-six-circles

    Bharat AirFibre Launch Details

    In this new development, Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communication, Electronics and IT, and Law & Justice, launched BSNL’s rural broadband initiative ”Bharat AirFibre” by having a video conferencing from BSNL’s Corporate office to Gauri Chak village in Patna District. It is worth noting that the service has been launched under a private-public partnership model and is not wholly-owned by BSNL. In the previous month, it was told that BSNL has partnered up with the South Asian content providing platform Yupp TV to launch this service. It was also announced that BSNL is offering triple-play services along with BSNL Bharat AirFibre.

    BSNL AirFibre Now Live in Many Circles

    The telecom minister has also announced the launch of the AirFibre service in Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Haryana, and Telangana circle, which shall be rolled out in all circles also in the near future. Through this service, very affordable and reliable voice and internet service can be given in every nook and the corner of the country said Shri P.K. Purwar CMD BSNL.

    BSNL CMD Asks for Cooperation from BSNL Circles

    BSNL, Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad also addressed all the circle heads of BSNL and appreciated the rural initiative of BSNL and further directed all CGMs of BSNL Circle to improve customer feedback, make field visits to field units, focusing on QoS and share best work practices. He said that work culture needs to be further improved and commented that the circles either need to sail , swim or else sink. BSNL has also shared the plans of connecting as many as 2.5 lakh gram panchayats through its efforts and to provide broadband connectivity to these villages.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Arpit spends his day closely following the telecom and tech industry. A music connoisseur and a night owl, he also takes a deep interest in the Indian technology start-up scene and spends rest of his time spilling poetry and stories on paper.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    OnePlus 8 With Snapdragon 865 and Android 10 Visits Geekbench

    OnePlus 8 with codename GALILEI IN2025 has made its first appearance on popular benchmarking website Geekbench. This essentially means the...

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy A20s Price in India Dropped, Now Starts at Rs 10,999

    Samsung Galaxy A20s has now received a price cut in India. The handset, which was launched five months ago, is...

    module-4-img

    BSNL Bharat AirFibre Service Now Live in Six States

    Back in January, the state-led telecom operator, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) launched the BSNL Bharat AirFibre service in India....

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Airtel Partners With Nokia to Provide Cutting Edge Industry 4.0 Applications for Enterprises

    module-4-img

    Trai to Stick With Proposed Prices for 5G Spectrum

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro Launched With 108MP Quad-Camera Setup and Snapdragon 865

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Receive Massive Price Cuts in India: Check New Prices