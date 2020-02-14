Samsung Galaxy A20s Price in India Dropped, Now Starts at Rs 10,999

Highlights Samsung Galaxy A20s 4GB+64GB model is available at Rs 12,999

The Galaxy A20s is backed by a 4000mAh battery and it lacks fast charging support

Samsung recently slashed the prices of Galaxy M30s, Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A50s

Samsung Galaxy A20s has now received a price cut in India. The handset, which was launched five months ago, is now selling at a starting price of Rs 10,999. The 3GB+32GB variant of the Galaxy A20s can be picked up for Rs 10,999, whereas the 4GB+64GB model is available at Rs 12,999. The new price is already effective across online and offline stores in the country. Right now, the Galaxy A20s is available in three colour options- Black, Blue and Green. Before the price cut, the 3GB+32GB variant was available at Rs 1h1,999, whereas the 4GB+64GB model was retailing for Rs 13,999. Very recently, Samsung slashed the prices of Galaxy A50, Galaxy A50s and Galaxy M30s smartphones in India.

Samsung Galaxy A20s: Specifications and Features

Specifications of the Galaxy A20s are on the underwhelming side when compared to the likes of Redmi Note 7 Pro, Vivo U20 and Realme 5 Pro which are now available at less than Rs 12,000. As for the specifications, the Galaxy A20s rocks a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. Unlike the Galaxy M series of phones, the Galaxy A20s has a TFT display. At the heart of the phone, we have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. The handset also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Cameras on the Galaxy A20s include a 13MP primary shooter, 8MP ultrawide angle sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. The rear camera lacks OIS support and there’s an 8MP front-facing camera as well. Connectivity options on the smartphone include Dual 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor and Proximity Sensor. The phone weighs 183 grams and measures 8mm thick.

Lastly, the Galaxy A20s is backed by a 4000mAh battery and it lacks fast charging support. As noted, the specs of the A20s are on the mediocre side, but again, it’s a phone aimed at the offline market. If you are purchasing a device in the online market, choose the Redmi Note 7 Pro or the Vivo U20 ahead of the Galaxy A20s.