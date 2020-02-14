OnePlus 8 With Snapdragon 865 and Android 10 Visits Geekbench

Highlights OnePlus 8 will arrive with Snapdragon 865 SoC and 8GB of RAM

Geekbench listing also suggests the launch of OnePlus 8 series is around the corner

The OnePlus 8 will ship with Android 10 out of the box

OnePlus 8 with codename GALILEI IN2025 has made its first appearance on popular benchmarking website Geekbench. This essentially means the OnePlus 8 devices are arriving earlier than expected, going by the recent report. The OnePlus 8 series will likely include three devices- OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 Lite. The OnePlus 8 has made an appearance on benchmark portal with flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset and Android 10 software. The variant was having 8GB of RAM and the IN2025 was rumoured to be of OnePlus 8 itself. Last month, the OnePlus 8 Pro was listed on Geekbench, and now, the smaller variant has been benchmarked as well.

OnePlus 8 Benchmark Report Shows Impressive Scores

We all know that Snapdragon 865 is a very capable chip, but to get the full out of it, software should also be optimised. The OnePlus 8 with model number GALILEI IN2025, Snapdragon 865 SoC, Android 10 and 8GB of RAM achieved 4275 single-core score and 12541 multi-core score. These scores are on par with Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset which we get to see on the latest iPhone 11 series.

The phone was spotted with 8GB of RAM, however, a recent report said the OnePlus 8 would also be available with 12GB of RAM. The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 arrived with 8GB of RAM, whereas the Pro models from 2019 featured up to 12GB of RAM.

OnePlus 8 Series to Launch Earlier than Expected

A recent report revealed that the OnePlus 8 series would arrive much earlier than expected. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro could be launched by March-end or early April and both the phones were also spotted on Amazon India’s affiliate page. The OnePlus 8 Lite, on the other hand, could be limited to the markets where 5G network is available. With the OnePlus 8 Lite, the company might be looking to join the affordable 5G smartphones race since there are very limited devices in that segment right now. Devices like the Redmi K30 5G, Realme X50 5G and Oppo Reno 3 are the affordable 5G smartphones available in China right now.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to pack a 120Hz Quad HD+ screen, Snapdragon 865 SoC, up to 12GB or 16GB of RAM, wireless charging, 50W fast charging and quad rear cameras. The OnePlus 8 is expected to be a marginal upgrade over the OnePlus 7T with features like an upgraded triple camera system, Snapdragon 865 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, 50W fast charging and 90Hz screen.