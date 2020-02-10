Oppo Reno 3 Pro India Launch Very Soon, Rumoured to Offer 44MP Dual Selfie Camera Setup

Highlights The Oppo Reno 3 Pro in India will come with 4G specifications

Oppo launched the Reno 3 Pro with Snapdragon 765G SoC in China

The Chinese company may launch the standard Reno 3 as well in the country

Oppo Reno 3 Pro with 4G specifications is launching in India very soon, confirmed Oppo India R&D Head and Vice President, Tasleem Arif in a latest tweet. The Reno 3 Pro was recently launched in China with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, however, we may not see the phone coming to India with the same SoC. Furthermore, Arif also mentioned that the Reno 3 Pro in India would come with ‘Expert Camera credentials.’ In addition to that, he also confirmed that Oppo has some 5G products also in the pipeline. iQOO, which is entering India later this month, will launch the country’s first device with 5G support. While brands are coming up with 5G smartphones, we may not see telcos launching 5G network in at least one circle by the end of this year.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro to Have ‘Expert Camera Credentials’

The Reno 3 Pro in India will come with 4G specifications and the company may choose Snapdragon 730G or upcoming Snapdragon 865 as the chipset. For the unaware, the Oppo Reno 2 offered Snapdragon 730G chipset at a price of Rs 39,990. Qualcomm announced Snapdragon 765 and 765G as successors to Snapdragon 730 and 730G, but they come integrated with 5G modem. So this will not allow manufacturers to launch smartphones with Snapdragon 765 or Snapdragon 765G. So the best mid-range Qualcomm chipset available for Indian consumers is still the Snapdragon 730G.

Oppo had an unusual start to the Reno series; The first Oppo Reno smartphone arrived with Snapdragon 855 chipset and the Reno 2 featured a mid-range chipset. The Oppo Reno series had two smartphones including the standard Oppo Reno and the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom. The Reno 2 series had three smartphones- the standard Reno, Reno 2F and the Reno 2Z. The Oppo Reno 3 series has two smartphones in China- Reno 3 and the Reno 3 Pro, both offering 5G chipsets.

It will be interesting to see which chipset the Oppo Reno 3 series uses in India. A recent report from 91mobiles stated the Reno 3 Pro would offer 44MP dual selfie cameras and the device will have dual punch-hole cutout like the Poco X2.

Oppo to Launch 5G Products in India This Year

In the same tweet, Tasleem Arif confirmed that Oppo would launch 5G smartphones in India this year. “Moreover, there are a pipeline of products by OPPO which will come with 5G version in India this year,” the Oppo official said. It seems like the BBK Electronics-owned brands- Vivo, Oppo, iQOO, OnePlus and Realme will bring 5G devices to India this year. Xiaomi and Poco already said that they would analyse the situation and launch 5G smartphones in the country.