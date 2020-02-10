Highlights BSNL Rs 499 Bharat Fibre broadband plan comes with 20 Mbps speeds

There's a FUP limit of 100GB on the newly launched plan

BSNL is also providing unlimited voice calling facility with the Rs 499 plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has brought a new Rs 499 promotional Bharat Fibre broadband plan across all the circles except Andaman & Nicobar. It’s a basic broadband plan offering just 100GB data and 20 Mbps speeds on a monthly basis. Similar to other Bharat Fibre plans, this newly launched broadband plan also provides 2 Mbps after FUP speeds. The plan also comes with unlimited voice calling benefit via BSNL’s landline service. The plan is already effective across all the circles and it can be availed up to March 31, 2020. The price of the plan is Rs 499, which does not include 18% GST charges. Other BSNL Bharat Fibre broadband plans start at Rs 777 for new users and Rs 849 for new customers. BSNL should’ve offered unlimited data with this new plan to take on local ISPs like Hathway, ACT Fibernet and so on.

BSNL Rs 499 Bharat Fibre Broadband Plan Launched: Check Benefits

With the launch of Rs 499 plan, BSNL is now providing a total of eight broadband plans under its Bharat Fibre branding. Earlier, BSNL Bharat Fibre plans offered a minimum of 50 Mbps speeds, but the Rs 499 plan ships with just 20 Mbps speeds. The plan comes with 100GB data per month after which the speeds will be reduced to 2 Mbps. Thankfully, there’s no limit on how much you can consume after 100GB.

BSNL has set a minimum hire period of one month for this Rs 499 Bharat Fibre plan and there will be some security deposit as well which will be detailed at the time of availing the connection. Lastly, users get unlimited voice calling facility via the company’s landline service, which is an added advantage of choosing Bharat Fibre plans.

BSNL did not confirm whether the broadband plan comes with Amazon Prime membership or not. As mentioned above, the plan will be valid until March 31, 2020, and it’s already effective across all the circles except Andaman & Nicobar.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Broadband Plan Count Reaches Eight

BSNL is now offering eight Bharat Fibre broadband plans on a pan-India basis. The plans in question are Rs 499, Rs 849, Rs 1,277, Rs 2,499, Rs 4,499, Rs 5,999, Rs Rs 9,999 and Rs 16,999. For new customers, the state-run telco is providing Rs 777 broadband plan valid for six months after which they will be migrated to Rs 849 Bharat Fibre broadband plan without any intimation.

BSNL’s Bharat Fibre plans offer decent FUP limit, sans the newly launched Rs 499 broadband plan. For example, the Rs 849 Bharat Fibre plan comes with 600GB FUP limit per month and up to 100 Mbps speeds.