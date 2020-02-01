Airtel Xstream Fibre Broadband Plans No Longer Ship With Netflix Benefit

Highlights Bharti Airtel was previously offering 3 months of free Netflix

ACT Fibernet is offering discount on Netflix subscription

Vodafone REDX is offering an entire year of Netflix subscription

Airtel Xstream Fibre or better known as Airtel Broadband, has been long known as the bearer of good extra benefit when it comes to broadband plans. While the other broadband plans in the industry came with simple data and calling benefit, Airtel packaged a very attractive offering for the broadband subscribers and started selling it. Previously, the Bharti Airtel broadband portfolio was offering benefits like Amazon Prime Video for an entire year, Airtel Xstream Subscription, free unlimited calling and one of the best benefits, three free months of Netflix subscription. But, with a new change that has come across all Bharti Airtel plans, regardless of they are broadband or postpaid, the Netflix benefit has been taken away from the subscribers. However, it is worth noting that the Bharti Airtel broadband plans still come with Amazon Prime subscription for an entire year worth Rs 999.

Netflix Benefit Goes Away from Postpaid Plans Too

The call to take down the Netflix benefit came a few weeks back when the postpaid plans were also sapped out with this benefit. It marked the ending of the partnership between Bharti Airtel and Netflix. For almost more than a year, Bharti Airtel was the sole broadband service provider in the country which was offering free three months Netflix benefit to its subscribers, but that is no longer the case. However, the subscribers who had taken the subscription at the right time still continue to enjoy it.

ACT Fibernet Giving Cashback on Netflix Subscription

Now the question remains, is there any broadband plan or postpaid plan which is offering bundled Netflix benefit to the subscribers. Well, the short answer would be yes. There are two avenues that the subscribers of Netflix can explore if they are on the lookout for a benefit like this. Firstly, would be the ACT Fibernet portfolio. Now the thing to note here is that although ACT Fibernet is not giving away free Netflix subscription to its customers, it is offering a certain cashback to the subscribers which they can use against their Netflix bill. To utilise this, the subscribers will have to pay for their Netflix subscription using ACT’s monthly bill, and they could a get a minimum cashback of at least Rs 50. For higher plans like the ACT GIGA plan, the subscribers can get even more cashback like Rs 500 per month to save more on their Netflix connection. But, even this benefit does not come close to the benefit of what Bharti Airtel was offering on its broadband plans.

Vodafone REDX Plan Netflix Benefit

There is one plan which actually competes with Bharti Airtel’s Netflix offering in the market, but sadly, it is not a broadband plan that the consumers can have. The plan that we are talking about here is the Vodafone REDX plan. The great thing about the Vodafone REDX plan is that when it comes to Netflix offering, the Vodafone REDX plan actually beats the Bharti Airtel broadband plan. While the Bharti Airtel broadband plans used to offer only three months of Netflix subscription, the Vodafone REDX plan offers one full year of Netflix subscription.

The Vodafone REDX plan also happens to be one of the unique postpaid plans in the industry right now with 150GB of data limit per month, and with Vodafone promising 50% more speed than its users of the general postpaid and prepaid plans. Vodafone REDX plan brings some unique benefits to the users as well like access to airport lounges and discounts on hotels.