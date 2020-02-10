Xiaomi to Discontinue Redmi K20 Pro This Month as Redmi K30 Pro Launch Nears

Highlights The Redmi K30 Pro is rumoured to offer 64MP quad camera setup

The launch of Redmi K30 Pro might happen by March-end

Xiaomi will launch the Redmi K30 Pro later this year

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro was amongst the best-selling premium devices in 2019 in India and China. Globally, the phone arrived as Mi 9T smartphone and it did well too. According to Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing, the company will discontinue Redmi K20 Pro in China this month as the launch of Redmi K30 Pro is right around the corner. The Redmi K20 series went official nine months ago in China and the company already launched the Redmi K30 with impressive specs like 120Hz refresh rate screen, Snapdragon 730G SoC, 4500mAh battery and quad cameras. While the company will discontinue the device in China, it will be available for purchase in India as per a Gadgets360 report.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Launch Right Around the Corner

Xiaomi recently announced the Redmi K20 Pro as the best-selling premium device in India and it makes complete sense as it’s the cheapest phone in the country with Snapdragon 855 SoC. The Redmi K20 Pro offers a unique design, full-screen experience, flagship processor, capable cameras and overall excellent software experience without any ads. However, we are into 2020 and new flagships with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC are coming soon.

Redmi already brought the mid-range K30 with Snapdragon 765G chipset and it also confirmed the Redmi K30 Pro would launch very soon. Going by the post from Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing, we can assume the launch of Redmi K30 Pro is right around the corner. Similar to the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro, the Redmi K30 Pro may not be drastically different when compared to the Redmi K30.

The phone will pack high-end Snapdragon 865 SoC and up to 12GB of RAM. Nevertheless, we will have to wait for the official launch date from Redmi. The Redmi K30 arrived in India as Poco X2, but the K30 Pro will make its way to the Indian market without any name change.

Redmi K20 Pro Will Continue Selling in India

In separate news, Xiaomi confirmed to Gadgets360 that it would continue selling the Redmi K20 series in India. Recently, both the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro received price cuts; The Redmi K20 is now available at a starting price of Rs 19,999, followed by the Redmi K20 Pro which now starts at Rs 24,999. The Redmi K20 Pro is still the only phone under Rs 25,000 to pack the Snapdragon 855 SoC.