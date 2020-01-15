Android 10 Update for Xiaomi Mi A3 Will Be Rolled Out in February, Company Confirms

During the launch event of Xiaomi Mi A3 last year, Xiaomi India stated the phone would be amongst the first in the line to receive Android 10 update later in 2019

    Highlights
    • The Xiaomi Mi A3 will get Android 10 update in mid-February
    • Xiaomi officially confirmed the update rollout date on Twitter
    • The Mi A2 started getting Android 10 update in India recently

    Xiaomi Mi A3 will receive stable Android update in mid-February, the Chinese company has officially confirmed on Twitter. Replying to a Twitter user, Xiaomi announced the Mi A3 Android 10 update would be rolled out next month. Just a couple of days ago, we reported the Android 10 update rollout for Xiaomi Mi A2 which was launched in 2018. It is sad to see the latest Android One phone from Xiaomi not getting the Android 10 update ahead of the phone released in 2018. Nevertheless, the update is coming next month. A lot of Mi A3 handset users are questioning Xiaomi on social media portals regarding Android 10 update rollout, and well, here’s an official confirmation and release date as well. So far Xiaomi rolled out Android 10 update to three smartphones in India including Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 and the Mi A2.

    Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 Update Arriving Next Month

    Because the Xiaomi Mi A3 is an Android One smartphone, users expect it to be first on the list to pick up the latest Android iteration update. Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro received Android 10-based MIUI 11 update back in October/November 2019 itself, so it’s underwhelming from Xiaomi to delay the same update for Mi A3. Android One smartphones like Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 9 PureView, Motorola One Vision and so on have been updated to Android 10 already.

    Xiaomi’ second Android One smartphone- the Mi A2 started getting Android 10 update last week. And the Mi A3 will pick up the same update in mid-February. “Thanks for your excitement and patience. Glad to announce the update will be out in mid-February for Mi A3,” replied Xiaomi to a user on Twitter.

    During the launch event of Xiaomi Mi A3 last year, Xiaomi India stated the phone would be amongst the first in the line to receive Android 10 update later in 2019. We are 15 days into 2020 and Xiaomi says the device will get the update after at least 30 days. Having said that, Xiaomi did not reveal the reason behind the delay in Android 10 update rollout for Mi A3.

    Xiaomi Updates 3 Devices to Android 10 in India

    Xiaomi rolled out the Android 10 update to Redmi K20 Pro in October 2019 itself. And the MIUI 11 for the K20 Pro is based on Android 10 itself which is a good thing to see. Last week, two Xiaomi phones- Redmi K20 and the Mi A2 started receiving the much-awaited Android 10 update. While the Redmi K20 is picking up Android 10-based MIUI 11 update, the Mi A2, being an Android One device is getting stock Android interface.

    In the coming days, we are expecting the phones like Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8, Mi A3 and other handsets released in 2019 to pick up the Android 10 update.

    Android One Devices Running Android 10 Listed

    In other news, a lot of Android One phones already received Android 10 update in India. The Nokia 8.1 was the first Android One phone to pick up the Android 10 update in India, followed by other phones like Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 6.1 Plus. The Xiaomi Mi A2 is the latest Android One phone to receive the same update, albeit in batches. The Xiaomi Mi A1, Mi A3 and several other phones from HMD Global will get the update in the coming weeks, so stay tuned. After January 31, every phone releasing will run Android 10 out of the box.

    

    

